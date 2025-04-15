Securitize acquires MG Stover fund services arm; $38 billion in assets now under administration

  • Securitize has acquired a crypto-centered fund administration company out of MG Stover for an undisclosed amount. 
  • The acquisition aims to bolsters digital asset fund administration for the Securitize Fund Service (SFS). 
  • SFS will now oversee $38 billion in assets across 715 funds through the move. 

The real-world asset (RWA) tokenization firm Securitize has acquired a crypto-centered fund administration company out of MG Stover for an undisclosed amount. 

The acquisition aims to bolster digital asset fund administration for Securitize Fund Services, the company’s in-house platform, according to a release Tuesday. The deal brings Securitize’s assets under administration to $38 billion across 715 funds, making it one of the largest digital asset fund administrators.

Securitize did not acquire MG Stover in full; the company acquired only its fund administration division. MG Stover was acquired by PolySign in 2022.

The addition of MG Stover’s fund administration team will expand Securitize Fund Services’ offerings, including helping companies and funds raise capital through tokenized securities and simplifying the process of turning traditional assets into tokenized ones, the release said.

"Securitize's acquisition of MG Stover's Fund Administration business cements our role as the most comprehensive platform for institutional grade real-world asset tokenization and fund administration," said Securitize Co-Founder and CEO Carlos Domingo in a statement. "This is a significant step in our growth, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our capabilities as we serve an ever-expanding cohort of asset issuers and investors."

Securitize has been expanding its crypto-focused offerings since integrating its first oracle in mid-March, The Block previously reported. The company enlisted RedStone as its primary data provider to help bring tokenized funds from BlackRock, KKR and other institutions into decentralized finance.

MG Stover is a Denver-based fund administration firm that provides services for digital asset funds, private equity, hedge funds and venture capital, according to its website. 

The Block reached out to Securitize and MG Stover for comment. 

Last year, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock selected Securitize to tokenize the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and issue it on a public blockchain. BUIDL crossed $1 billion in assets under management in March of this year, The Block previously reported. 


