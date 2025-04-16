Spot bitcoin ETFs see $76 million in inflows, extending recovery streak

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $76.4 million in net inflows on Tuesday, marking a second consecutive day of positive flows following last week’s market meltdown. Tuesday's $76.4 million inflow follows Monday’s $1.5 million inflow and a seven-day outflow of $878 million that ended last Friday, according to SoSoValue data.

BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets, led the inflows on Tuesday with $38.2 million. Ark and 21Shares' ARKB saw inflows of $13.4 million, and Bitwise's BITB reported nearly $11 million in inflows. The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and Franklin Templeton's EZBC also logged positive flows.

"Much of the ETF flows are driven by the basis trade (i.e. long spot ETF short CME futures). In the last few days, the CME basis yield has rebounded as the risk-on assets started to stabilize," Peter Chung, head of research at Presto Research, told The Block. "The ETF inflows over the last few days may therefore be a result of the changing dynamics between the spot and the futures market."

Bitcoin fell 2% over the past 24 hours to $83,642 after briefly rising above $86,000 on Tuesday, according to The Block’s bitcoin price page. The world’s largest cryptocurrency tanked last week amid a broader market meltdown fueled by a series of tariff policies from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Total trading volume across the 12 spot bitcoin ETFs amounted to $1.6 billion on Tuesday, down from $2.2 billion on Monday and $3.5 billion last Friday.

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs continued to see outflows, with $14.2 million exiting the products on Tuesday, extending their streak of negative flows to six days.