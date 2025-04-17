Eliza Labs unveils auto.fun, a no-code AI agent launchpad with 'fairer than fair' token model

Eliza Labs has launched auto.fun, a platform for creating, deploying and monetizing AI agents through a "sustainable" token economy.

Aimed at making complex web3 operations accessible to non-technical users, auto.fun offers a no-code builder that lets anyone create autonomous AI agents capable of executing tasks across social media platforms, DeFi apps and other web3 services — in a similar spirit to pump.fun, which enables users to launch Solana-based memecoins with a few clicks.

Eliza Labs is also the creator of the $2.5 billion-valued elizaOS open-source protocol for autonomous AI agents. Formerly ai16z, elizaOS rebranded in January to avoid confusion with the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, commonly known as a16z.

"The vision for auto.fun is to democratize access to both AI and web3 technologies by creating agents that can execute tasks autonomously on behalf of users," Eliza Labs and elizaOS founder Shaw Walters said in a statement shared with The Block. "An agent could automate yield farming strategies, manage social media accounts across platforms, or execute trading strategies — all while operating within a sustainable economic framework that benefits both creators and users."

The platform lets users create agentic AI that not only responds to queries but actively performs tasks — like finding staking opportunities above a target APY and automatically allocating funds — without requiring any technical expertise.

"What makes auto.fun particularly powerful is its open-source foundation," Walters added. "Unlike closed-source AI systems that lack transparency, our open-source approach ensures users can verify exactly how their agents operate and what happens with their data — a critical consideration for financial and social operations."

'Fairer than fair' token launch mechanism

To support agents economically, auto.fun uses a "fairer than fair" token model, blending bonding curves with fair launch principles, Eliza Labs said. It allows project teams to secure up to 50% of tokens pre-listing to help mitigate sniping and introduces "liquidity NFT mechanics" that distribute a portion of swap fees to token creators.

"Unlike traditional token launches, which face issues like price volatility and pump-and-dump schemes that harm creators and communities, auto.fun's token model fosters long-term alignment between AI agent developers and users, ensuring sustainable growth and fair participation," the project claimed.

Over 15 projects are joining auto.fun's launch, including FightFi's competing social agents on X, Kryptonite's CZAI agent and Comput3's compute credit token. Other day-one projects include Secret's Solana token-launching agent, Sigma Music's AI-driven music collaboration and Astra's cross-chain payment agent for EVM, Solana and the Lightning Network.