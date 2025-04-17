Lombard Finance launches one-tap Bitcoin staking tool, Bybit and Binance tapped as early users

Quick Take Lombard Finance launched a software development kit (SDK) called LBTC SDK.

The LBTC SDK lets DeFi platforms such as exchanges, mining pools and wallet providers more easily integrate Bitcoin staking and LBTC minting.

Crypto exchange giants ByBit and Binance have integrated the LBTC SDK.

