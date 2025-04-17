Lombard Finance launches one-tap Bitcoin staking tool, Bybit and Binance tapped as early users
UPDATED: April 17, 2025, 9:01AM EDT
Quick Take
- Lombard Finance launched a software development kit (SDK) called LBTC SDK.
- The LBTC SDK lets DeFi platforms such as exchanges, mining pools and wallet providers more easily integrate Bitcoin staking and LBTC minting.
- Crypto exchange giants ByBit and Binance have integrated the LBTC SDK.
