Lombard Finance launches one-tap Bitcoin staking tool, Bybit and Binance tapped as early users

Companies • April 17, 2025, 9:00AM EDT
UPDATED: April 17, 2025, 9:01AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Lombard Finance launched a software development kit (SDK) called LBTC SDK. 
  • The LBTC SDK lets DeFi platforms such as exchanges, mining pools and wallet providers more easily integrate Bitcoin staking and LBTC minting. 
  • Crypto exchange giants ByBit and Binance have integrated the LBTC SDK. 
The LBTC SDK lets DeFi platforms such as exchanges, mining pools and wallet providers more easily integrate Bitcoin staking services.
accessprotocol.co

Subscribe for Premium Content

To unlock this and other Premium content, subscribe via Access Protocol. You can pay with SOL.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Daniel Kuhn at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by MK Manoylov