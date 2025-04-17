Spot bitcoin ETFs see $169 million exit, ending two-day inflow streak

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $169.9 million in net outflows on Wednesday, ending a two-day streak of positive flows.

Fidelity's FBTC saw $113.8 million exit the fund, and Ark and 21Shares' ARKB also reported outflows of $113.3 million, according to SoSoValue data. These were the only two ETFs to log outflows yesterday.

The outflows were partially offset by inflows into six other ETFs. BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets, experienced $30.6 million in net inflows, while Bitwise's BITB saw $12.8 million flowing into the fund. Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust, VanEck's HODL, Valkyrie's BRRR and Invesco's BTCO also recorded positive flows.

Wednesday's outflows of $169.9 million followed a two-day streak of inflows, with the 12 ETFs recording $76.4 million in inflows on Tuesday and $1.5 million on Monday.

Bitcoin traded up 1.41% in the past 24 hours at $84,687 at the time of writing, after it briefly rose beyond $85,000 on Wednesday, according to The Block's price page. Ether climbed 1.79% to change hands at $1,600. Traders continue to watch the fallout from the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, with the White House suggesting tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese exports.

Meanwhile, spot ether ETFs continued to record outflows yesterday with $12 million leaving the products, extending their streak of negative flows to seven consecutive days.