The Power of PoSA: Fastex and Bahamut Are Changing the Game

At Paris Blockchain Week 2025 Bahamut took center stage with the keynote announcement of its PoSA (Proof-of-Stake and Activity) merge - a groundbreaking leap in blockchain consensus evolution.

Bahamut was an official hackathon partner for the Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon 2025 Onsite Edition, hosted by BizThon, alongside the Solana Foundation and XRPL Commons. The hackathon brought together 300+ top developers, Web3 innovators, and blockchain enthusiasts to compete across three dedicated tracks. The Bahamut track focused on the PoSA (Proof-of-Stake and Activity) consensus, encouraging builders to integrate PoSA into their projects. During the hackathon, 11 teams developed projects on the Bahamut blockchain. A jury composed of Pavel Aramyan, Web3 Program Lead, and Armen Baghdasaryan, Chief Business Officer at Fastex, evaluated the submissions and selected three winners along with one special recognition project.

The hackathon took place on April 5–6 at VO2 Offices, Paris, featuring a €10,000 prize pool for teams building decentralized solutions on the Bahamut chain.



Bahamut Hackathon Winners

1st Place (€5,000): Looser Bracket - “Gaming Meets Liquidity”

2nd Place (€3,000): Rod For Bahamut - “Boost Smart Contract Earnings with PoSA”

3rd Place (€2,000): Monolith - “Memes Coin Launchpad”

Special Recognition: Pixamut - “AI Pixel Wars on Bahamut Chain,” receives priority from the Bahamut Foundation Grants Program

On April 7, Fastex hosted the “Future Confidence Conference” at Atica Venue, 8 Rue Frédéric Sauton, near Notre Dame. The event highlighted Fastex’s product roadmap, including new offerings such as YoWallet (a custodial Web3 wallet), YoHealth, YoPhone, YoSIM, and YoBlog. The conference also featured the launch of PercentMe, a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol built on Bahamut and the latest beneficiary of the Bahamut Grants Program.

On April 8, Pavel Aramyan, Web3 Program Lead at Fastex, delivered the keynote announcement on the main stage of the Bahamut PoSA merge, officially activating the upgraded consensus model on the Bahamut blockchain.

PoSA, or Proof of Stake and Activity, is a unique consensus mechanism designed to reward network validators in a decentralized manner. When validators deploy smart contract applications on the Bahamut blockchain, they accumulate “activity” each time their contracts are used by others. This activity boosts their chances of being chosen as a block proposer, allowing them to create more blocks and get greater rewards. Essentially, the more active a validator’s contracts are within the network, the more they benefit.



On April 9, Vardan Khachatryan, CLO and Board Member at Fastex, joined the panel discussion "The Influence of Digital Assets in the Global Economy" alongside industry leaders from Animoca Capital, Flipster, Freedx, and Paybis. He provided insights into the current regulatory environment, highlighting the evolving legal framework for digital assets and the need for compliance in stablecoin adoption.

During the week, Fastex welcomed notable guests at its booth, including, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence & Digital Affairs, who was introduced to the ecosystem and its growing list of offerings.

The week concluded in style with the official PBW Afterparty, sponsored by Fastex and held at La Machine du Moulin Rouge—an iconic Parisian venue known for hosting legends like David Bowie, The Beatles, and countless trailblazers. The celebration gathered 1000+ guests for an evening of networking, entertainment, and community connection.

