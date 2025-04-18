Arizona leads crypto reserve legislation race as SB 1373 passes House committee

Arizona's Strategic Digital Assets Reserve Bill, or "SB 1373," passed the House committee on Thursday. It now awaits a third reading and a full floor vote before reaching the governor's desk for final approval.

The SB 1373 bill proposes the creation of a digital assets strategic reserve fund, which would consist of funds appropriated by the legislature and crypto assets seized by authorities.

The bill notes that the state treasurer would be allowed to deposit seized crypto into the fund via a qualified custody solution or a state-registered exchange-traded product, and that the treasurer may loan digital assets from the fund for additional returns.

"The state treasurer may not invest more than ten percent of the total amount of monies deposited in the fund in any given fiscal year," the bill says.

According to SB 1373, the term "digital assets" include virtual currency, virtual coin, and cryptocurrencies, which encompass bitcoin, stablecoins, non-fungible tokens, and other blockchain-based assets that carry economic or access rights.

A separate bill — the Arizona Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act (SB 1025) — also passed the House on April 1. If enacted, SB 1025 would allow state funds to invest up to 10% in "virtual currency holdings."

However, Arizona's crypto reserve bills may face a significant roadblock in the legislative progress as Governor Katie Hobbs vowed to veto all bills until the legislature passes a disability funding measure.

Several other U.S. states are currently advancing crypto-related legislation. According to data from bitcoin legislation researcher Bitcoin Laws, Arizona has made the furthest progress in passing the digital asset reserve legislation, followed by Texas and New Hampshire.