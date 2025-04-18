John Wu on Avalanche's edge in race for enterprise adoption

Episode 516 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Ava Labs President John Wu.
John Wu is the president of Ava Labs.
The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Wu to discuss Avalanche's growing institutional appeal, the rise of blockchain gaming, and how his background in traditional finance shaped his approach to building in crypto.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction
00:51 - Sponsor break
02:11 - John Wu’s tradfi background
06:36 - Taking crypto seriously
09:27 - Ava Labs’ focus
11:11 - The gaming landscape
18:38 - Ava Labs x financial markets
24:30 - Challenges in building in Tradfi
26:11 - How enterprises select blockchains
29:03 - Project Guardian
31:52 - Looking ahead
