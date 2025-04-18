John Wu on Avalanche's edge in race for enterprise adoption

Episode 516 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Ava Labs President John Wu.

John Wu is the president of Ava Labs.



The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Wu to discuss Avalanche's growing institutional appeal, the rise of blockchain gaming, and how his background in traditional finance shaped his approach to building in crypto.

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

02:11 - John Wu’s tradfi background

06:36 - Taking crypto seriously

09:27 - Ava Labs’ focus

11:11 - The gaming landscape

18:38 - Ava Labs x financial markets

24:30 - Challenges in building in Tradfi

26:11 - How enterprises select blockchains

29:03 - Project Guardian

31:52 - Looking ahead

