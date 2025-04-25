AliX Pay unlocks access to over 34 million merchant endpoints across Southeast Asia

[April 2025] – As businesses across Southeast Asia look to expand access for crypto-native users, AliX Pay has emerged as a key infrastructure provider, enabling seamless liquidity flow between digital assets and traditional retail systems. The platform now connects with over 34 million merchant acceptance points in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam — three of the region’s most dynamic and rapidly growing crypto markets.

Rather than positioning itself as a consumer-facing payment company, AliX Pay provides backend liquidity solutions that allow e-wallets, e-commerce platforms, and QR payment networks to accept crypto-originated value while ensuring merchants continue to receive local fiat. The infrastructure requires no hardware upgrades, no changes to merchant operations, and is built with regulatory flexibility in mind for each jurisdiction.

From blockchain to checkout – quietly embedded, widely scalable AliX Pay integrates directly with national QR systems like QRIS (Indonesia) and QRPH (Philippines), as well as InstaPay and major e-wallets including GCash, Maya, GrabPay, and Coins.ph. This unlocks a seamless bridge between crypto-originated value and fiat retail networks, without disrupting existing merchant infrastructure.

In Vietnam — home to one of the world’s most active crypto communities — AliX Pay is positioned to support platforms looking to tap into a fast-growing user base, while maintaining compliance-aligned, operationally familiar merchant flows.

Why it matters

34M+ retail endpoints now technically able to accept crypto-originated transactions

No changes needed to merchant setup – existing QR codes can be used

Merchants receive fiat , ensuring simplicity, transparency, and accounting alignment

A strong fit for e-wallets, fintech apps, and Web3 platforms expanding payment utility

AliX Pay is becoming a quiet enabler of real-world crypto adoption in Southeast Asia — where traditional retail and the Web3 economy are starting to converge.

About AliX Pay

AliX Pay is an infrastructure layer that enables liquidity routing between crypto and fiat, powered by Aliniex. Its solutions allow partners to accept transactions from crypto users, while keeping merchant-side operations entirely fiat-based — no hardware installation, no accounting disruption, and no direct handling of crypto assets.

The platform also offers SDKs, APIs, and a management dashboard, making it easy for fintechs, e-wallets, and Web3 platforms to integrate — and scale user access in a region where regulation is still evolving.

This post is commissioned by Blockman and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.