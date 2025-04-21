Crypto advocate Paul Atkins officially sworn in as SEC chairman

Policy • April 21, 2025, 8:24PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • The SEC announced Monday that Paul Atkins has officially become its new chairman.
  • Atkins, a crypto supporter, is expected to lead efforts to bring friendlier regulations on crypto.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that Paul Atkins was officially sworn into office as the 34th chair of the commission.

Atkins, who is a long-time supporter of crypto, was nominated by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, and confirmed by the Senate earlier this month.

"As I return to the SEC, I am pleased to join with my fellow Commissioners and the agency’s dedicated professionals to advance its mission to facilitate capital formation; maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets; and protect investors," Atkins said.

The new SEC chairman is expected to spearhead efforts at the commission to establish clear and agreeable regulations around crypto.

In prepared testimony during a Senate Banking Committee hearing last month, Atkins said he would make creating a regulatory framework for digital assets a "top priority." This direction contrasts with the "regulation by enforcement" approach taken by former Chair Gary Gensler.

Since Gensler's January departure, the SEC rescinded controversial crypto accounting guidance, dropped enforcement actions against major industry players, and established a crypto task force.

The task force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, is inviting experts to participate in open discussions on various regulatory issues in crypto, and is also working to provide clarity on what cryptocurrencies are not financial securities.

Meanwhile, Atkins was appointed by former President George W. Bush as an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008. After his first tenure at the SEC, Atkins founded consulting firm Patomak Global Partners in 2009, with clients including banks, crypto exchanges and DeFi platforms.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS
SEC

AUTHOR

Danny Park profile picture Danny Park

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

See More

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Timmy Shen at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Danny Park