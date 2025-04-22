Austin Federa's DoubleZero is rewiring the internet to supercharge crypto

Episode 517 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and DoubleZero Co-Founder Austin Federa.

Austin Federa is a co-founder of DoubleZero.

The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Federa to discuss how the current public internet infrastructure bottlenecks blockchain performance, and how DoubleZero looks to address this by leveraging underutilized fiber optic cables to create a dedicated global network to support higher performance.

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

01:02 - Sponsor break

02:03 - DoubleZero’s core thesis

05:42 - The problem with the public internet infrastructure

10:13 - Understanding the current infrastructure

16:36 - DoubleZero’s impact

19:59 - Speed is the name of the game

24:18 - Timeframes for rebuilding infrastructure

31:11 - How DoubleZero finds and utilizes infrastructure

35:35 - Tokenization

36:55 - Technical difficulties

37:20 - This isn’t your grandfather’s internet

39:20 - Hiring talent and being a founder

40:21 - Hiring Talent for a New Layer of the Internet

44:37 - Conclusion



GUEST LINKS

Austin Federa on X: https://x.com/Austin_Federa

DoubleZero on X: https://x.com/doublezero

DoubleZero: https://doublezero.xyz/

