Austin Federa's DoubleZero is rewiring the internet to supercharge crypto

Episode 517 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and DoubleZero Co-Founder Austin Federa.
Austin Federa is a co-founder of DoubleZero.
The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Federa to discuss how the current public internet infrastructure bottlenecks blockchain performance, and how DoubleZero looks to address this by leveraging underutilized fiber optic cables to create a dedicated global network to support higher performance.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction
01:02 - Sponsor break
02:03 - DoubleZero’s core thesis
05:42 - The problem with the public internet infrastructure
10:13 - Understanding the current infrastructure
16:36 - DoubleZero’s impact
19:59 - Speed is the name of the game
24:18 - Timeframes for rebuilding infrastructure
31:11 - How DoubleZero finds and utilizes infrastructure
35:35 - Tokenization
36:55 - Technical difficulties
37:20 - This isn’t your grandfather’s internet
39:20 - Hiring talent and being a founder
40:21 - Hiring Talent for a New Layer of the Internet
44:37 - Conclusion
GUEST LINKS
Austin Federa on X: https://x.com/Austin_Federa
DoubleZero on X: https://x.com/doublezero
DoubleZero: https://doublezero.xyz/
