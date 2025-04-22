'We're just getting started': Metaplanet CEO defends bitcoin treasury strategy amid share price concerns

Simon Gerovich, CEO of bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet, says its stock price "will not necessarily reflect results in the short term" amid shareholder concerns over a 16% drop in the past month.

"Some shareholders have expressed concerns about our share price," Gerovich said on X early Tuesday, according to a translation of his post. "We take these concerns seriously and would like to express our sincere gratitude to all shareholders for their continued support and belief in our vision, even in today's volatile market environment."

The Japanese investment firm's stock is down 2.3% over the past day, 4.2% over the past week, and 15.8% during the past month as the shine has continued to come off once favored bitcoin proxy trades like Metaplanet and Michael Saylor's Strategy.

The recent downturn leaves the Tokyo-listed stock down 7.6% year-to-date, in contrast to a substantial gain of more than 860% since Metaplanet embarked on its bitcoin acquisition strategy in April last year.

Gerovich stressed that Metaplanet's goal is to "create long-term corporate value" rather than short-term returns based on stock price fluctuations. "We are steadily executing on a clear strategy as a Bitcoin Treasury company, aiming to become one of the most valuable companies in the world in the future, and we are demonstrating our progress with clear KPIs," he said.

Last week, the firm announced it had bought another 330 BTC for around $28 million, despite global market uncertainties driven by U.S. President Trump's tariff measures. Metaplanet's holdings now total 4,855 BTC — worth roughly $430 million at current prices — making it the largest corporate bitcoin holder in Asia and tenth globally, while keeping it on track to reach its year-end target of 10,000 BTC. "It is the fastest growing bitcoin holding company in the world, and the second fastest in absolute volume after Strategy," Gerovich noted.

'We're just getting started'

Like other bitcoin treasury companies, Metaplanet uses a key performance indicator known as BTC Yield to assess the effectiveness of its bitcoin acquisition strategy in driving shareholder value. BTC Yield represents the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between Metaplanet's total bitcoin holdings and its fully diluted shares outstanding. Year-to-date, the firm has achieved a BTC Yield of 119.3%, Gerovich said on Tuesday — well above its quarterly target of 35%. "This means that those who have held Metaplanet shares since the beginning of the year have roughly doubled their bitcoin holdings per share," he added.

Another indicator Metaplanet highlights is "BTC Gain," which reflects the financial strategies it uses to generate additional bitcoin value than it could through direct spot purchases. For example, another set of Metaplanet's bitcoin acquisitions, announced on April 1, was executed via the assignment of previously sold cash-secured put options. The company deployed just $62.7 million in collateral to ultimately acquire $67.9 million worth of bitcoin, arguing this approach allowed it to obtain more bitcoin than a simple market buy would have. Overall, Metaplanet claims to have generated an additional 2,174 BTC through such strategies.

Gerovich also highlighted Metaplanet's approximate sevenfold jump in shareholders as indicative of rapidly growing investor interest in its strategy, alongside long-term interest from institutional investors and adoption of the firm's stock in exchange-traded funds and major indexes.

"These are not future 'hopes,' but results that have already been achieved," he said. "As one of Metaplanet's major shareholders, I am in the same position as many other shareholders. That is why I always prioritize shareholder interests in all my decisions. Our goal is to maximize the value of our shares and the amount of bitcoin held per share, creating value in the long term."

"While stock prices will not necessarily reflect these results in the short term, we are confident that over the medium to long term they will converge to fundamentals," Gerovich added. "We're just getting started."