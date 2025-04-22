Trump Media and Crypto.com finalize agreement to launch slate of 'Made in America' crypto-related ETFs

The company behind U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social social-media platform has finalized its agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com and asset management firm Yorkville America Digital to launch a series of exchange-traded funds and products through its fintech brand Truth.Fi. The binding agreement between the firms follows a non-binding deal floated last month.

Crypto.com will support the backend technology, provide custody and supply the cryptocurrencies for the ETFs, the companies said previously. The exchange-traded products are anticipated to include a unique basket of crypto-related equities, bitcoin and other altcoins with a "Made in America" focus, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"Crypto.com is the leading platform to bridge crypto and traditional finance, and this agreement is a testament to those capabilities," Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said. "This partnership gives the Trump Media ETFs global distribution powered by the Crypto.com platform. It's a win for Trump Media, Crypto.com, CRO and Yorkville America Digital."

Trump’s media company launched Truth.Fi in January, not long after President Donald Trump took office. Parent company Trump Media & Technology Group also operates the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+. Several members of the Trump family are also prominent backers and ambassadors for the DeFi project World Liberty Financial, where the president serves as "Chief Crypto Advocate."

'Made in America' ETFs expected to launch in 2025

The ETFs are expected to start launching later in 2025, pending regulatory approval. They are expected to be widely available internationally, including in the U.S., Europe and Asia, across existing platforms and brokerages, made available through Crypto.com's broker-dealer Foris Capital US LLC. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is advising the parties on the development and launch of the products.

"This agreement is a major step forward in diversifying TMTG into financial services and digital assets," TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said in the release. "We're gratified to work with great partners, Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital, and look forward to bringing ETFs to the market for investors who believe both the American economy and digital assets are poised for tremendous growth."

The ETFs are planned to launch alongside a slate of Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) overseen by Truth.Fi, which has tapped Charles Schwab as a custodian and advisor. Earlier this year, the TMTG board approved a plan to invest up to $250 million worth of the company's cash reserves to back its forthcoming financial services products.

A previously published press release mentioned investing in cronos, the utility token for the Crypto.com platform. It also referred to backing equities related to the "energy" industry.

"Finalizing our agreement with Trump Media and Crypto.com for our ETF launch is a significant milestone as we work to bring to market new products that align with the America-First focus of our firm," Troy Rillo, CEO of Yorkville America Digital, added. "This is an exciting moment and we anticipate substantial interest in the ETFs upon their launch later this year."