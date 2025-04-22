Lutnick's Cantor plans $3 billion bitcoin venture with SoftBank and Tether: FT

Companies • April 22, 2025, 10:51PM EDT
Shutterstock

Quick Take

  • Cantor, currently led by the son of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is planning to set up a $3 billion bitcoin investment vehicle with SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex, according to the Financial Times.
  • The initiative involves setting up a new entity named 21 Capital, which would aim to create a “publicly listed alternative” to the Michael Saylor-led Strategy.

Brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald is planning a $3 billion bitcoin investment project with SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cantor is currently led by chair and CEO Brandon Lutnick, son of former CEO Howard Lutnick who resigned earlier this year to assume the role of U.S. Secretary of Commerce under the Trump administration.

The reported bitcoin initiative involves Lutnick's special purpose acquisition company, Cantor Equity Partners, using the $200 million it raised in January to establish a new entity called 21 Capital.

According to the FT report, Tether is set to contribute $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin to 21 Capital. Japanese investment giant SoftBank would contribute $900 million in bitcoin, while Bitfinex, the crypto exchange owned by the same company that owns Tether, reportedly plans to supply $600 million worth of the cryptocurrency.

With crypto contributions worth billions of dollars, 21 Capital aims to emulate the success of Michael Saylor-led Strategy's bitcoin investment approach by creating a "publicly listed alternative," the FT report said.

Strategy issued stocks and speculative debt to purchase bitcoin, with its current holdings standing at 538,200 BTC. Its stock price has risen 159% in the past year, according to Google Finance data.

The reported investments would eventually see the three companies' bitcoin holdings converted into shares of 21 Capital at $10 per share, implying a valuation of $85,000 per bitcoin.

Separately, Cantor's vehicle will raise a $350 million convertible bond and a $200 million private equity placement for additional bitcoin purchases, the report said.

The FT report said the deal is scheduled to be officially announced in the coming weeks, while noting that it could still be revised or abandoned.

The Block has reached out to Cantor, Tether, SoftBank and Bitfinex for comment.

The report of Cantor's potential bitcoin foray comes as the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has brought favorable changes for the crypto industry, promising friendlier crypto policies while rescinding enforcement actions against various companies.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Danny Park profile picture Danny Park

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

See More

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Timmy Shen at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Danny Park