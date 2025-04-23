Mercuryo launches 'instant-open' Spend Mastercard integration with Ledger Live

Quick Take Mercuryo has launched its Spend Mastercard on Ledger Live, enabling users to create Apple Pay or Google Pay-compatible virtual debit cards.

The Spend card is available for BTC and ETH initially, with stablecoins and other assets to follow.

