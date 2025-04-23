Mercuryo launches 'instant-open' Spend Mastercard integration with Ledger Live
UPDATED: April 23, 2025, 7:22AM EDT
Quick Take
- Mercuryo has launched its Spend Mastercard on Ledger Live, enabling users to create Apple Pay or Google Pay-compatible virtual debit cards.
- The Spend card is available for BTC and ETH initially, with stablecoins and other assets to follow.
Mercuryo's Spend card is available via Ledger Live for BTC and ETH initially, with stablecoins and other assets to follow.
