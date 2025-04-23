Trump to host gala for top 220 $TRUMP memecoin holders at D.C. golf club

President Donald Trump will host the top 220 owners of his memecoin at his private golf club in the nation's capital.

Trump, who launched his own memecoin called $TRUMP, days before his inauguration in January, will host a gala on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., for the “top 220 average $TRUMP holders” over a designated period, according to the project’s website.

Holders are encouraged to "hold as much $TRUMP as you can" from April 23 to May 12, which will determine the ranking.

"The more $TRUMP you hold — and the longer you hold it — the higher Your Ranking will be," according to the site, which also posted a leaderboard on Wednesday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, he has taken a friendlier approach to crypto, tapping agency chairs that are viewed as open to the industry and recently hosting a crypto summit.

Trump launched a $TRUMP memecoin in late January, with his wife, Melania Trump, following suit with one of her own. At the time, $TRUMP garnered some criticism from crypto insiders who said it "distracts from the greater good," given crypto's reputational risk.

Of the 220 going to the gala, the top 15 $TRUMP holders are invited to an "exclusive reception before dinner with your favorite president," and will also get a "VIP White House Tour," according to the website.

The price of $TRUMP ballooned to close to $14 on Wednesday, up from closer to $9 earlier in the day, according to The Block's price data.