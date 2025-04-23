Crypto FIFA video game launching on mobile devices in June

Mythical Games, the web3 gaming studio behind "NFL Rivals," said on Wednesday that it will launch its FIFA-inspired mobile video game globally in June.

In November, the company said that "FIFA Rivals" would be available this year on Apple and Android devices. The new soccer game will be launched alongside this year's FIFA Club World Cup after a pre-release in May, Mythical Games also said in a post to X on Wednesday.

In recent years, Mythical Games has attracted significant investment capital. In 2021, the company raised $150 million in a Series C funding round led by a16z, bringing the startup’s total valuation to $1.25 billion at the time. Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, Animoca Brands, PROOF, Stanford Athletics, and MoonPay have also previously invested in the company.

While web3 gaming studios have struggled to attract mainstream gamers, Mythical Games has demonstrated a superior ability to partner with top-tier professional sports organizations like the NFL and FIFA. The upcoming game will not be FIFA's first foray into web3, as the powerful soccer association previously released digital collectibles that allowed owners to “secure” tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

"NFL Rivals," Mythical Games' highest-profile release to date, had close to 3 million players in late 2023, the company's CEO, John Linden, said at the time. Last year, the company said it partnered with the popular NFT franchise Pudgy Penguins and would launch a mobile game called "Pudgy Party" in 2025.

Mythical Games is working with Colombian gaming developer Bacon Games to put out "FIFA Rivals."