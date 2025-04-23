TRON Network Surpasses $70 Billion in Circulating USDT

April 23, 2025 - Geneva, Switzerland - TRON DAO today announced that the total circulating supply of Tether (USDT) on the TRON blockchain has exceeded $70 billion. This achievement reflects growing user demand for cost-efficient, high-speed blockchain-based solutions, particularly in emerging markets and cross-border transactions. TRON has become a preferred settlement layer for stablecoins, driven by its scalability, affordability, and consistent network performance.

With more than 302 million accounts, over 10 billion transactions processed, and $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), the TRON network has become a foundational layer for real-world blockchain applications. As of April 2025, TRON facilitates an average of $19 billion in daily USDT transfers, underscoring its capacity to support institutional-scale activity with the efficiency and speed required by the digital economy. In regions facing currency instability and limited access to traditional banking services, TRON’s stability and accessibility have made it an essential financial infrastructure.

“USDT on TRON surpassing $70 billion in circulating supply is a powerful reflection of the global community’s trust and support,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “Behind this figure is a global community that has embraced USDT on TRON as a fast, affordable, and stable means of transacting value. While we see this as a major achievement, it also reinforces our responsibility to continue building secure, scalable, and inclusive financial infrastructure. This progress is the result of collective efforts across the entire crypto ecosystem, and we remain committed to advancing real-world utility through stablecoin innovation.”

As part of its broader commitment to responsible innovation, TRON—together with Tether and TRM Labs—established the T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU) to combat illicit activities on the blockchain. Since its inception, T3 FCU has assisted in freezing over $150 million in collaboration with law enforcement agencies worldwide, demonstrating that decentralized networks can support financial integrity at scale while maintaining transparency and compliance.

With over $70 billion USDT circulating on the network, TRON plays a central role in the stablecoin economy by offering a fast, low-cost, and scalable platform for global digital asset transfers. Its growth reflects a continued focus on expanding financial access, enhancing interoperability, and working collaboratively with key players across various verticals to build a secure and inclusive blockchain infrastructure.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $70 billion. As of April 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 302 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

