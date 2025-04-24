BlackRock's IBIT attracts $643 million in single-day inflows; largest in 13 weeks

Funds • April 24, 2025, 2:59AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • BlackRock’s IBIT saw net inflows of $643 million yesterday, leading the overall $936 million total daily flows into U.S. bitcoin ETFs.
  • Heightened net inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs indicate that investors have renewed confidence in the leading digital asset, one analyst said.

BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by net assets, saw positive flows of $643 million on Wednesday — its largest single-day since Jan. 21. This brought the daily total net inflows of U.S. bitcoin ETFs to $916.9 million, nearly matching Tuesday's $936.4 million positive flow and stretching the inflow streak to four days. 

During the four-day streak, the BTC ETFs have drawn in more than $2.3 billion, which is a significantly higher amount than the $1 billion net inflows during a ten-day inflow streak in March.

According to data from SoSo Value, Ark & 21Shares' ARKB also reported $129.5 million inflows, along with $124.37 million that moved into Fidelity's FBTC. While Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust and VanEck's HODL added to the net inflows, Bitwise's BITB saw $15 million in net outflows.

"The recent inflows of the ETF signal a renewed investor confidence in Bitcoin’s store of value proposition," LVRG Research Director Nick Ruck said. "We could expect to see Bitcoin align with the growth of gold in the foreseeable future."

Bitcoin has shown relative resilience during tariff uncertainties this month, while the IMF's recent projections of higher U.S. inflation and lower global economic growth drove its price higher. Bitcoin currently trades at around $92,690 after briefly trading above $94,000 earlier today, according to The Block's bitcoin price page.

Outside of ETFs, Cantor Fitzgerald, SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex announced Wednesday that they will launch a bitcoin-focused investment vehicle worth $3.6 billion under a new entity named Twenty One Capital, which Strike founder Jack Mallers is joining as CEO. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Danny Park profile picture Danny Park

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

See More

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Adam James at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Danny Park