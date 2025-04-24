BlackRock's IBIT attracts $643 million in single-day inflows; largest in 13 weeks

BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by net assets, saw positive flows of $643 million on Wednesday — its largest single-day since Jan. 21. This brought the daily total net inflows of U.S. bitcoin ETFs to $916.9 million, nearly matching Tuesday's $936.4 million positive flow and stretching the inflow streak to four days.

During the four-day streak, the BTC ETFs have drawn in more than $2.3 billion, which is a significantly higher amount than the $1 billion net inflows during a ten-day inflow streak in March.

According to data from SoSo Value, Ark & 21Shares' ARKB also reported $129.5 million inflows, along with $124.37 million that moved into Fidelity's FBTC. While Grayscale's Mini Bitcoin Trust and VanEck's HODL added to the net inflows, Bitwise's BITB saw $15 million in net outflows.

"The recent inflows of the ETF signal a renewed investor confidence in Bitcoin’s store of value proposition," LVRG Research Director Nick Ruck said. "We could expect to see Bitcoin align with the growth of gold in the foreseeable future."

Bitcoin has shown relative resilience during tariff uncertainties this month, while the IMF's recent projections of higher U.S. inflation and lower global economic growth drove its price higher. Bitcoin currently trades at around $92,690 after briefly trading above $94,000 earlier today, according to The Block's bitcoin price page.

Outside of ETFs, Cantor Fitzgerald, SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex announced Wednesday that they will launch a bitcoin-focused investment vehicle worth $3.6 billion under a new entity named Twenty One Capital, which Strike founder Jack Mallers is joining as CEO.