Below is a summarized version of The Block Research's The State of Multichain Development: Benchmarking Across Ecosystems report. The full PDF version of this report is accessible here.

The blockchain ecosystem is evolving beyond single-chain dominance toward a multichain future where specialized networks serve different purposes within a connected ecosystem. This "multichain thesis" posits that no single blockchain can optimally solve the fundamental trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization for all use cases simultaneously. Instead, purpose-built chains with tailored trade-offs will form an interconnected network of blockchains, each optimized for specific applications or requirements.

In practice, this multichain vision manifests as purpose-built architectures that enable applications such as high-throughput payment systems or data-intensive gaming to operate in tailored environments. Various multichain systems use different technical approaches to achieve this. Some distribute workloads across parallel chains, others build hierarchical layers that inherit security from a base chain, while modular designs separate blockchain functions like execution and data storage to optimize each independently.

Within a multichain ecosystem, development teams gain significant advantages. They can create customized chains with governance models, tokenomics, and validator incentives specific to their applications, while benefiting from the shared security and interoperability the parent architecture provides. Additionally, by enabling applications to build on dedicated, specialized chains instead of a shared monolithic platform, multichain systems can potentially better isolate and contain risks, limiting the spread of vulnerabilities. These architectures also tackle the persistent scalability issues of single-chain networks by distributing transaction load across multiple chains, helping to reduce the congestion and fee spikes caused by competition for limited block space.

While unlocking significant potential, multichain architectures introduce challenges that warrant careful consideration. The design of cross-chain communication layers influences how effectively liquidity flows between networks, with implications for capital efficiency and market depth across the ecosystem. Although these systems may better compartmentalize risk than single-chain networks, cross-chain messaging introduces new attack vectors. User experience often suffers when individuals have to use multiple wallets and interfaces to interact with applications distributed across different chains. Development teams also face increased overhead, needing to master different technical environments and security models for each chain they deploy on. With thoughtful selection and implementation strategies, however, these challenges can be effectively managed, allowing projects to capitalize on the benefits that well-designed multichain systems provide.

The proliferation of multichain architectures has created a complex decision landscape for blockchain teams. Each framework involves fundamental trade-offs that impact application performance, security guarantees, and ecosystem integration. Technical choices made early in development can determine a project's ability to scale, interoperate with other protocols, and deliver seamless user experiences. This report provides a comparative analysis of leading multichain architectures to help teams navigate these critical infrastructure decisions with greater clarity and confidence. Developers must carefully weigh several key factors:

Development Tooling and Infrastructure: The maturity of SDKs, documentation, and middleware directly impacts development speed and quality. More established ecosystems often provide robust tooling, while newer architectures may offer innovative capabilities but with less refined developer experiences.

Fee Structures and User Experience: Transaction costs and user friction vary significantly across architectures. Rollup solutions offer dramatic fee reductions, while sovereign chains can customize fee structures for specific use cases. The emergence of account abstraction and gas optimization across multiple platforms is reshaping how users interact with blockchain applications.

Security Models and Validator Economics: Different security approaches across platforms create varying risk profiles and economic structures, ranging from shared security layers to independent validator sets and cryptographic proofs. These differences fundamentally affect both the security guarantees and the operational costs of deploying on different architectures.

This report examines a representative cohort of leading multichain architectures, categorized by their fundamental design approaches:

Sovereign Ecosystem Networks (Avalanche L1s, Cosmos Appchains): Independent chains with dedicated validator sets, custom execution environments, and sovereign governance, prioritizing application-specific optimization with varying approaches to cross-chain interoperability.

Layered Scaling Solutions (Arbitrum Orbit, ZK Chains): Inherit security from a base layer (typically Ethereum), maintain EVM compatibility, and settle transactions on the parent chain, balancing scalability with the established security of existing networks.

Data Availability Separation Systems (Celestia Sovereign Rollups, EigenDA Rollups): Split blockchain functions into specialized layers, separating data availability from execution, allowing independent optimization of each component while enabling shared infrastructure across multiple execution environments.

This classification framework highlights the fundamental architectural differences in how each approach balances security, execution, governance, and data availability. These key considerations help developers select an infrastructure that best aligns with their long-term strategic goals.