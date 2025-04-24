Federal Reserve retracts guidance discouraging banks from engaging in crypto

Policy • April 24, 2025, 11:20PM EDT
The Block Crypto Shutterstock

Quick Take

  • The Federal Reserve said it is taking back prior-reporting requirements on banks’ crypto and stablecoin activities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is withdrawing its guidance on crypto and stablecoin activities that previously discouraged banks from participating, its Board of Governors announced Thursday.

This includes rescinding its 2022 supervisory letter that required banks to provide notification of crypto-related activities ahead of time, along with supervisory requirements for stablecoin activities issued in 2023.

"As a result, the Board will no longer expect banks to provide notification and will instead monitor banks' crypto-asset activities through the normal supervisory process," the statement said.

The Federal Reserve has also joined the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to reverse two previous statements regarding banks' exposure to crypto. The statement specifically expressed concern about potential risks of fraud and scams among crypto asset participants.

"The Board will work with the agencies to consider whether additional guidance to support innovation, including crypto-asset activities, is appropriate," the Federal Reserve said.

Thursday's announcement was met with positive reaction from the crypto community, many of whom welcomed the federal-level shift toward a less adversarial approach to the crypto asset sector.

"Banks are not free to begin supporting bitcoin," Strategy's Michael Saylor wrote on X, sharing the Federal Reserve announcement.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Danny Park profile picture Danny Park

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

See More

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Timmy Shen at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Danny Park