US spot bitcoin ETFs log $442 million in net inflows as BTC price shows resilience

Funds • April 25, 2025, 3:52AM EDT
The Block Lizgrin F Illustration by Michael Elshahat for The Block

Quick Take

  • Spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. logged $442 million in net inflows on Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive day of positive flows.
  • Bitcoin rose 1.3% over the past 24 hours to trade at $93,687 at press time.

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds continued to see inflows on Thursday, with $442 million flowing into the ETFs. This marked their fifth consecutive day of positive flows.

BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF, led the inflows with $327.3 million, according to SoSoValue data. Ark and 21Shares' ARKB saw $97 million in net inflows, while Bitwise's BITB logged net inflows of $10.2 million. Invesco's BTCO also experienced inflows of $7.5 million.

Thursday's $442 million inflows followed substantial inflows of $916.9 million on Wednesday and $936.4 million on Tuesday. The total trading volume of the 12 ETFs shrank to $2 billion on Thursday, down from $4 billion the previous day.

The five-day inflow streak came as bitcoin continued to show resilience amid broader market uncertainty fueled by ongoing global trade tensions. Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Thursday as investors watched for signs of easing tariff disputes between the U.S. and China. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%.

Bitcoin traded up 1.3% in the past 24 hours at $93,687 at press time, according to The Block's price page. Ether climbed 0.43% to change hands at $1,778.

Meanwhile, spot ether ETFs saw $63.5 million in net inflows on Thursday, after reporting net outflows of $23.9 million the previous day.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Timmy Shen profile picture Timmy Shen

Timmy Shen is an Asia editor for The Block. Previously, he wrote about crypto and Web3 for Forkast.News from Taiwan after spending more than three years in Beijing covering finance, entertainment business and current affairs at Caixin Global and Chinese tech at TechNode. His China-related reporting has also appeared in The Guardian. When he's not chasing headlines, you'll find him savoring hot pot and shabu shabu in a Taipei local haunt. Timmy holds an MS degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Send tips to [email protected] or get in touch on X/Telegram @timmyhmshen.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Vishal Chawla at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Timmy Shen