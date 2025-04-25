US spot bitcoin ETFs log $442 million in net inflows as BTC price shows resilience

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds continued to see inflows on Thursday, with $442 million flowing into the ETFs. This marked their fifth consecutive day of positive flows.

BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF, led the inflows with $327.3 million, according to SoSoValue data. Ark and 21Shares' ARKB saw $97 million in net inflows, while Bitwise's BITB logged net inflows of $10.2 million. Invesco's BTCO also experienced inflows of $7.5 million.

Thursday's $442 million inflows followed substantial inflows of $916.9 million on Wednesday and $936.4 million on Tuesday. The total trading volume of the 12 ETFs shrank to $2 billion on Thursday, down from $4 billion the previous day.

The five-day inflow streak came as bitcoin continued to show resilience amid broader market uncertainty fueled by ongoing global trade tensions. Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Thursday as investors watched for signs of easing tariff disputes between the U.S. and China. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%.

Bitcoin traded up 1.3% in the past 24 hours at $93,687 at press time, according to The Block's price page. Ether climbed 0.43% to change hands at $1,778.

Meanwhile, spot ether ETFs saw $63.5 million in net inflows on Thursday, after reporting net outflows of $23.9 million the previous day.