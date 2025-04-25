SEC requests dismissal of Dragonchain lawsuit, citing Crypto Task Force launch

Legal • April 25, 2025, 5:34AM EDT
  • The SEC and Dragonchain submitted a joint stipulation asking the court to dismiss the litigation, which dates back to 2022.
  • The agency previously claimed that Dragonchain’s 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) involved unregistered securities offerings.
  • The move is part of a larger wave of the SEC rescinding its enforcement actions against multiple major crypto players.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a joint stipulation with blockchain tech firm Dragonchain to dismiss the lawsuit the agency filed against the firm. The filing, submitted Thursday, cited the launch of the agency's Crypto Task Force in explaining the joint decision to drop the litigation. 

In August 2022, the SEC filed a complaint against Dragonchain and several affiliated entities over its 2017 initial coin offering (ICO), alleging that it involved unregistered offerings of "crypto asset securities."

Under leadership of former chair Gary Gensler, the SEC filed enforcement actions against multiple crypto firms with charges of offering unregistered securities, under the pretense that most crypto assets were deemed to be investment securities. As Gensler departed the agency with pro-crypto Donald Trump's reelection as President, the SEC shifted to a friendlier approach, dropping many of its enforcement actions on major crypto players, including Coinbase and Kraken.

The agency's Crypto Task Force, created in January, said it would work to discern what cryptocurrencies should not be counted as securities and subsequently announced that most memecoins do not fall under the SEC jurisdiction.

"In light of the foregoing, and in the exercise of its discretion and as a policy matter, the Commission believes the dismissal of this case is appropriate," the Thursday filing said.

Likely influenced by the news, the price of Dragonchain (DRGN) rose 95.8% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.07782, according to data from CoinMarketCap.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Danny Park

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

