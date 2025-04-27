Bitget will legally pursue 8 accounts suspected of profiting $20 million from VOXEL trading manipulation

Crypto exchange Bitget said it will legally pursue eight accounts suspected of manipulating the platform's VOXEL market, profiting $20 million as a result, as the platform continues to investigate the "abnormal trading activity" from last Sunday.
On April 20, Bitget's market for a little-known token called VOXEL, the native token of Polygon-based RPG game Voxie Tactics, suddenly surged with volume as the token's price increased by more than 500% of its value two days prior. Bitget quickly announced it would be rolling back trades made in the market during a certain time frame while investigating the "abnormal trading" activity.
While Bitget has yet to release a comprehensive post-mortem covering the incident, Bitget's Head of Asia Xie Jiayin said on X that the exchange will issue lawyer's letters to the owners of eight accounts suspected of acting as a "professional arbitrage" group to manipulate the market and profit over $20 million as a result. Typically, lawyer's letters are a prelude to more formal legal action.
"All funds that are recovered will be returned to platform users 100 percent, via an airdrop," a translation of Xie's post states. "We will release a full incident report on the VOXEL matter as soon as possible to present the complete facts."
The $20 million exploit joins a growing number of hacks and exploits in recent weeks, including the $5.8 million exploit that hit Solana DeFi platform Loopscale two weeks after launch and a $49 million loss from stablecoin neoback Infini.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
