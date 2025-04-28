Apparent bitcoin theft worth $330 million spikes Monero price in laundering frenzy: ZachXBT

Security • April 28, 2025, 4:01AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • A suspicious transaction involving approximately 3,520 BTC ($330.7 million) took place on Sunday, in what on-chain investigator ZachXBT believes may be a theft.

A "suspicious" transfer worth around 3,520 BTC ($330.7 million) occurred on Sunday, which appears to be a theft event, according to on-chain investigator ZachXBT.

ZachXBT reported on X that the transfer was made from a potential victim's wallet to the address "bc1qcry...vz55g." Shortly after the transfer, the stolen funds were laundered through more than six exchanges and converted to Monero (XMR) to obfuscate the activity. This triggered an immediate 50% spike in XMR's price due to the size of swaps and thin liquidity on the platforms.

XMR jumped 35% in the past 24 hours to trade at $308.5 at the time of writing, according to The Block's price page.

This is a developing story.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Timmy Shen profile picture Timmy Shen

Timmy Shen is an Asia editor for The Block. Previously, he wrote about crypto and Web3 for Forkast.News from Taiwan after spending more than three years in Beijing covering finance, entertainment business and current affairs at Caixin Global and Chinese tech at TechNode. His China-related reporting has also appeared in The Guardian. When he's not chasing headlines, you'll find him savoring hot pot and shabu shabu in a Taipei local haunt. Timmy holds an MS degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Send tips to [email protected] or get in touch on X/Telegram @timmyhmshen.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Vishal Chawla at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Timmy Shen