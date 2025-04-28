London-based tradfi firm Calastone taps Fireblocks for new platform to tokenize any fund on its network

Global funds network Calastone is integrating Fireblocks’ blockchain infrastructure to support a new tool that will enable asset managers to tokenize any fund on its platform, according to an announcement on Monday.

“The integration enables connectivity with web3-native distributors while complementing Calastone’s core platform, which continues to manage key functions such as issuance, administration, and compliance workflows,” the firms wrote in a press release.

Fireblocks will provide the backbone of the system, which will enable users to deploy Calastone smart contracts on blockchains including Ethereum and Polygon. Ana Santillan, head of EMEA financial institutions at Fireblocks, called it a “textbook example” of how crypto removes friction.

The move comes amid a period of increasing institutional interest in tokenization, with major financial players like BlackRock and Janus Henderson taking strides into the sector, which could potentially revolutionize everything from private credit to government debt. There is currently $21.61 billion worth of total tokenized assets, including dollar-backed stablecoins, according to rwa.xyz.

“By working with Fireblocks, we are taking an important step toward connecting traditional finance with blockchain-native markets, preserving compliance, security and operational integrity, while unlocking access to a new generation of digital-first investors,” Calastone Chief Commercial Officer Brian Godins said.

London-based Calastone offers order routing, settlements and financial reporting services as well as support for mutual fund, money market fund and ETF transfers. Its network, created in 2007, connects over 4,500 financial organizations, including fund managers, asset servicers and distributors.