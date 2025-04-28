London-based tradfi firm Calastone taps Fireblocks for new platform to tokenize any fund on its network

Infrastructure • April 28, 2025, 8:50AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Global funds network Calastone tapped Fireblocks to support a new tool enabling asset managers to tokenize any fund on its platform.
  • The platform enables users to deploy Calastone smart contracts on blockchains including Ethereum and Polygon. 

Global funds network Calastone is integrating Fireblocks’ blockchain infrastructure to support a new tool that will enable asset managers to tokenize any fund on its platform, according to an announcement on Monday. 

“The integration enables connectivity with web3-native distributors while complementing Calastone’s core platform, which continues to manage key functions such as issuance, administration, and compliance workflows,” the firms wrote in a press release. 

Fireblocks will provide the backbone of the system, which will enable users to deploy Calastone smart contracts on blockchains including Ethereum and Polygon. Ana Santillan, head of EMEA financial institutions at Fireblocks, called it a “textbook example” of how crypto removes friction.

The move comes amid a period of increasing institutional interest in tokenization, with major financial players like BlackRock and Janus Henderson taking strides into the sector, which could potentially revolutionize everything from private credit to government debt. There is currently $21.61 billion worth of total tokenized assets, including dollar-backed stablecoins, according to rwa.xyz.

“By working with Fireblocks, we are taking an important step toward connecting traditional finance with blockchain-native markets, preserving compliance, security and operational integrity, while unlocking access to a new generation of digital-first investors,” Calastone Chief Commercial Officer Brian Godins said. 

London-based Calastone offers order routing, settlements and financial reporting services as well as support for mutual fund, money market fund and ETF transfers. Its network, created in 2007, connects over 4,500 financial organizations, including fund managers, asset servicers and distributors. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

