US spot bitcoin ETFs see $591 million in net inflows as BTC holds above $94,000

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. experienced $591.3 million in net inflows on Monday, extending their streak of inflows to seven days.

BlackRock's IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets, was the only ETF of its kind to record net inflows, drawing in $970.9 million, according to SoSoValue data. Ark and 21Shares' ARKB saw net outflows of $226.3 million, while Fidelity's FBTC recorded $86.9 million in outflows. Grayscale's GBTC, Bitwise's BITB and VanEck's HODL also logged outflows.

The total trading volume across the 12 ETFs shrank to $2.4 billion on Monday, down from $3.3 billion on Friday. Their cumulative net inflows reached $39.02 billion, the highest level since Feb. 24.

The continued inflows into the ETFs coincided with a relatively steady bitcoin price. Bitcoin inched up 0.2% over the past 24 hours to trade at $94,359 at the time of writing, after briefly rising above the $95,000 level earlier on Monday, according to The Block's price page.

Notably, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $3 billion in weekly inflows last week, marking the highest such value since November 2024.

Meanwhile, spot ether ETFs reported $64.1 million in net inflows, extending their inflow streak to three days. Ether edged down 0.02% to change hands at $1,793.