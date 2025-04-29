P2P.org Joins TRON Network as Newest Super Representative

George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - April 29, 2025 - P2P.org, a leading validation and staking provider across multiple blockchain networks, has been officially elected as a TRON Super Representative (SR), supporting TRON’s mission to decentralize the internet through blockchain technology. This strategic integration strengthens TRON’s infrastructure and expands P2P.org’s validation services to over 40 supported networks.

Founded in 2018, P2P.org provides non-custodial infrastructure and technology for intermediaries such as Web3 wallets, exchanges, and custodians. Their dynamic approach enables participants to achieve rapid growth by running nodes without managing the underlying technical complexities.

As a newly elected Super Representative, P2P.org will assist with validating transactions, producing blocks, and maintaining network security while creating pathways for institutions to access incentives on the TRON network.

"With its scalability and minimal transaction costs, TRON has become the blockchain of choice for an increasing number of DeFi platforms focused on institutional adoption,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. “As the builders of a thriving ecosystem with hundreds of institutional clients, we are thrilled to welcome P2P.org as a Super Representative."

What is a Super Representative on the TRON Network?

TRON's Super Representatives are 27 elected validators forming the backbone of the network's Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus by producing blocks every three seconds, validating transactions, and voting on governance decisions.

"Becoming a TRON Super Representative Validator represents a significant advancement in our validator portfolio," said Alex Esin, CEO at P2P.org. "This expansion strengthens our position across more than 40 networks and creates valuable new opportunities for our institutional partners to optimize their TRX holdings with industry-leading staking solutions."

About P2P.org

P2P.org stands at the forefront of institutional staking, transforming digital asset participation through our pioneering "Staking-as-a-Business" approach. With over $10 billion in staked and restaked assets spread across more than 40 blockchains, P2P.org has built a thriving ecosystem that serves over 90,000 delegators and hundreds of institutional clients. For more information, please visit: www.p2p.org

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $70 billion. As of April 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 302 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

