Aleph Zero launches crypto privacy app for shielded transactions on EVM chains like Arbitrum

Tech • April 29, 2025, 9:23AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Aleph Zero is launching a new crypto web app that will initially support private, cross-chain transactions on Arbitrum, with plans to expand to other EVM chains like Base, Berachain and Sonic.
  • Dubbed Common Solution, the app breaks the link between public wallet activity and future transactions, enabling users to earn yield, bridge assets, and stake tokens privately.

Aleph Zero is launching a new crypto web app designed for private, cross-chain transactions. Built on Aleph Zero’s infrastructure in conjunction with Common, a new privacy-focused DeFi project created by Aleph Zero co-founder Adam Gagol, the app aims to shield blockchain activity while preserving auditability.

The app, called Common Solution, will initially support transactions on Aleph Zero EVM and Arbitrum, with future integrations planned for Ethereum mainnet and Layer 2 networks including Base, Berachain, and Sonic. Users will be able to shield assets and unshield them using a new address, “breaking the link between public wallet activity and future transactions,” a representative said. 

Common Solution will also offer shielded yield, private staking rewards, and private cross-chain bridging. It will support MetaMask, Ledger, Rabby, and other wallets, with a mobile version expected by the end of May.

“Common serves as the intuitive interface for Aleph Zero’s Shielder Network, a system of smart contracts, relayers, and zero-knowledge cryptography that enables private transactions across multiple chains,” the team writes. 

The app promises subsecond proving times performed directly on users’ devices, anonymizing activity without commingling funds — a common feature among privacy solutions — and preserving provenance for “compliance or auditing if needed.”

Aleph Zero is a Layer 1 blockchain that uses a bespoke AlephBFT consensus protocol and “directed acyclic graph” (DAG) cryptography to achieve high scalability, rapid transaction finality, and enhanced privacy through zero-knowledge proofs and secure multi-party computation. The project’s name refers to aleph-zero, a mathematical term for the smallest type of infinity, consisting of the set of natural numbers.


Daniel Kuhn profile picture Daniel Kuhn

Daniel Kuhn is a Senior Journalist and Editor at The Block, where he covers the crypto industry with a particular focus on tech. He previously served as deputy managing editor of opinion/features at CoinDesk. He first appeared in print in Financial Planning, a trade publication magazine. Before journalism, he studied philosophy as an undergrad, English literature in graduate school and business and economic reporting at an NYU professional program. You can connect with him on Twitter and Telegram @danielgkuhn or find him on Urbit as ~dorrys-lonreb.

