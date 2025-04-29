Gold revaluation could lead to US Treasury buying Bitcoin sooner than expected - Coinbase Exec

Episode 518 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Coinbase Asset Management President Sebastian Bea.

Sebastian Bea is the President of Coinbase Asset Management.

The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Bea to discuss how Bitcoin's recent market behavior is driving increased institutional interest and portfolio integration, signaling a potential shift in Bitcoin's role from a high-volatility tech proxy to a store of value like gold. Bea and Chaparro also touched on a potential move by the US government to revalue gold vs the US Dollar, and its potential impact on Bitcoin.

OUTLINE

00:00 - Introduction

01:00 - Big Changes for Bitcoin

06:45 - Frameworks for Institutional Portfolios

09:48 - Bitcoins as Digital Gold

13:54 - Getting On Board With Bitcoin

22:04 - Regulatory Designation’s Market Impact

25:20 - Bitcoin’s Shift From NASDAQ to Gold

27:30 - US Government’s Revaluation of Gold?

34:22 - Leaving Bitcoin Dominance Behind

36:33 - Bitcoin Graduating As An Asset Class

38:59 - Capitalizing on Bitcoin’s momentum

41:49 - Bitcoin as a Savings Instrument

44:31 - Conclusion

GUEST LINKS

Sebastian Bea on X: ⁠https://x.com/sebastianbea⁠

Coinbase Asset Management on X: ⁠⁠https://x.com/CoinbaseAM⁠

