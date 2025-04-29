Gold revaluation could lead to US Treasury buying Bitcoin sooner than expected - Coinbase Exec

Episode 518 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Coinbase Asset Management President Sebastian Bea.
Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Sebastian Bea is the President of Coinbase Asset Management.
The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Bea to discuss how Bitcoin's recent market behavior is driving increased institutional interest and portfolio integration, signaling a potential shift in Bitcoin's role from a high-volatility tech proxy to a store of value like gold. Bea and Chaparro also touched on a potential move by the US government to revalue gold vs the US Dollar, and its potential impact on Bitcoin.
OUTLINE
00:00 - Introduction
01:00 - Big Changes for Bitcoin
06:45 - Frameworks for Institutional Portfolios
09:48 - Bitcoins as Digital Gold
13:54 - Getting On Board With Bitcoin
22:04 - Regulatory Designation’s Market Impact
25:20 - Bitcoin’s Shift From NASDAQ to Gold
27:30 - US Government’s Revaluation of Gold?
34:22 - Leaving Bitcoin Dominance Behind
36:33 - Bitcoin Graduating As An Asset Class
38:59 - Capitalizing on Bitcoin’s momentum
41:49 - Bitcoin as a Savings Instrument
44:31 - Conclusion
GUEST LINKS
Sebastian Bea on X: https://x.com/sebastianbea
Coinbase Asset Management on X: https://x.com/CoinbaseAM
