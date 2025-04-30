Brazil’s largest crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin taps Wormhole to bring tokenized products cross-chain

Brazil’s largest crypto exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, has tapped Wormhole as its exclusive interoperability solution for its tokenization platform, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

"As the leading interoperability platform connecting traditional finance and the internet economy, Wormhole will power the multichain expansion of over $200M tokenized assets across MB's portfolio, unlocking global liquidity and expanding access across blockchain ecosystems," the firm wrote.

Wormhole will enable Mercado Bitcoin to bridge its suite of tokenized products, including its private credit offerings, to over 30 blockchains. The exchange offers a variety of real-world asset products through its asset tokenization unit MB Tokens, including tokenized fixed-income securities, carbon credits, and FuteCoin, a digital asset based on FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

Since launching MB Tokens, Mercado Bitcoin has issued over 340 tokenized products with a total market cap of around $180 million. Earlier this year, the exchange partnered with Polygon Labs on an effort to tokenize up to $200 million worth of new products in Latin America.

Wormhole is a decentralized interoperability protocol in the crypto space that enables secure, cross-chain communication and asset transfers between different blockchain networks. It acts as a bridge, allowing tokens, data, and messages to move seamlessly across ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, and others.

As part of the arrangement, the Wormhole Foundation will make a strategic investment in one of Mercado Bitcoin’s tokenized offerings. "This agreement marks the first phase of a broader, long-term collaboration, with more developments expected soon," the firms write.