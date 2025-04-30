DWF Labs Named Official Market Maker for JST as JUST Ecosystem Expands

Dubai, UAE - April 29, 2025 - DWF Labs, the new generation Web3 investor and market maker, today announced that it will operate as the official market maker for JST, the native governance token of the JUST ecosystem, built on the TRON blockchain. Through this collaboration with the JUST Foundation, DWF Labs will provide liquidity support to contribute to a more stable and resilient trading environment for JST.

The JUST ecosystem is one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms operating on the TRON blockchain. It offers a range of services including decentralized lending (JustLend), stablecoin issuance (JustStable), and asset bridges (JustCryptos). JST plays a key role across the platform, supporting governance mechanisms, fee payments, and staking incentives.

"We’re excited to collaborate with the JUST Foundation to support the growth of JST," said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs. "At DWF Labs, we focus on backing ecosystems that drive real-world impact in decentralized finance. Strengthening liquidity and accessibility for JST is an important step as the DeFi space continues to evolve and grow."

"Collaborating with DWF Labs is an important step in supporting the growth of the TRON and JUST ecosystems," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "Liquidity and accessibility are essential for decentralized finance to scale effectively, and strengthening the underlying infrastructure benefits users, developers, and the broader blockchain community."

This collaboration reflects DWF Labs’s commitment to supporting blockchain projects that are building essential infrastructure for a more accessible and efficient decentralized economy. It also advances JUST’s mission to drive real-world innovation in DeFi, expanding access to secure, low-cost, and transparent financial tools for users globally.

By strengthening liquidity around JST, this collaboration further enhances TRON’s DeFi ecosystem, supporting platforms like JustLend—the largest DeFi lending protocol on TRON—as well as JustStable and the USDD stablecoin system, which collectively contribute to nearly $5 billion in total value locked (TVL) across the network.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the new generation Web3 investor and market maker, one of the world’s largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 60 top exchanges.

About JustLend DAO

JustLend DAO is TRON's decentralized financial platform where users can earn yields through supplied assets, borrow digital assets against collateral, participate in TRX staking, and rent Energy. Committed to developing TRON-based DeFi protocols and providing all-in-one financial solutions to its users, there is now more than $7.6B Total Value Locked in the JUST Network.

The JustLend DAO provides a forum for its users to participate in governance and directives, while empowering its users with decentralized authority, trustless transactions, smart-contract automation, and security with transparent accountability.

Tokens in the JustLend DAO markets (TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDT, TUSD, USDD) are granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth of Dominica. JustLend DAO exists to provide stable and convenient financial lending services for all users.

Engage with the JustLend DAO community via the JustLend DAO Portal, Telegram, Twitter, and the JUST Network.

