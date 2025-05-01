Eric Trump: Crypto is going to leave big banks with regret and ‘in the dust’

Crypto Ecosystems • May 1, 2025, 5:35AM EDT
UPDATED: May 1, 2025, 5:37AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Eric Trump said that he would be happy to see big banks “fall to the very people they came after.”
  • He was speaking in a fireside chat with Zach Witkoff and Justin Sun at Token2049 in Dubai.

Big banks are going to regret going after crypto individuals and political individuals, according to Eric Trump, Executive VC at The Trump Organization and the son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Our system is broken. Modern finance is absolutely broken," said Eric Trump, in a fireside chat with World Liberty Financial Co-Founder Zach Witkoff and Tron Founder Justin Sun at Token2049 in Dubai. He pointed to the way big banks went after the Trump family over the previous few years and said that crypto is going to make the banks regret that move.

"I believe the crypto world is going to take over the big banks," he said. "I think it’s going to leave them in the dust."

Eric Trump said it's hard for banks to innovate as their business model depends on charging fees, which they might struggle to charge in a crypto environment. He repeated his position that if banks don't innovate, they will become redundant.

"They’re just going to be extinct because you’re eliminating their function. It’s like old school film and camera. I think that’s what’s going to happen to financial institutions," he said, adding that crypto is innovating 100 times faster than the big banks. "Nothing would make me so happy to see them fall to the very people they came after."

Eric Trump said that many people don't have financial freedom and argued that anyone with a phone can access finance through crypto.

"Crypto brings an even-playing field to the world," he said. "You’re no longer at the mercy of a government or currency you may no longer trust."

Eric Trump also spoke well about the UAE and its willingness to work on projects, yet he criticized Europe for not being open to business. "America is 1,000% times better than Europe," he said.

Eric Trump's foray into crypto

Eric Trump is a Web3 Ambassador at World Liberty alongside two of his brothers. Donald Trump is the project's Chief Crypto Advocate, according to its website.

In November, Sun said that Tron had made a $30 million purchase of World Liberty's WLFI tokens. The next day he became an advisor to the project.

According to the New York Times, such deals made with World Liberty are two-way transactions. World Liberty offers to buy a smaller amount of an external project's token in exchange for the project purchasing $10 million to $30 million of its WLFI tokens — and it keeps the difference.

The reflexivity of these deals is not usually announced by token projects, but can be seen onchain; in January, World Liberty purchased $5 million of Tron's token TRX, with that amount later rising to around $10 million.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Tim Copeland profile picture Tim Copeland

Tim is the Editor-In-Chief of The Block. He writes about the evolution of crypto technology and the people who are at the forefront of it. He provided exclusive, source-based insights into the launches of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, crypto sales by the FTX Estate and the Trump-linked World Liberty Financial project. Prior to joining The Block, Tim was a news editor at Decrypt. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of York and studied news journalism at Press Association Training. Follow him on X @Timccopeland.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Adam James at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Tim Copeland