JPMorgan's blockchain unit expands into MENA with 8 major bank deals

Companies • May 1, 2025, 7:16AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Eight of the largest banks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are now using JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform for payments.
  • These include Qatar National Bank, Saudi National Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai.

JPMorgan's blockchain business unit, Kinexys (formerly Onyx), has expanded its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), securing partnerships with eight of the region's leading banks. The development signals a broader shift toward blockchain integration in banking infrastructure.

JPMorgan said Thursday that six of the eight banks are Qatar National Bank, Saudi National Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai and Bank ABC. A spokesperson of JPMorgan declined to disclose the remaining two banks when contacted by The Block. The banks are using Kinexys to enhance cross-border payments, treasury functions and transaction efficiency.

"With 8 of the largest banks in MENA using the Kinexys Digital Payments platform, we have an opportunity to fundamentally rewire how multi-currency clearing and settlement infrastructure operates in the region and extend the capabilities more broadly and worldwide," said Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys at JPMorgan, in a statement to The Block via the spokesperson.

Mallela added that financial institutions in the MENA region are grappling with challenges regarding commercial settlements, such as cross-border payments and liquidity funding needs, and require infrastructure that enables 24/7, near real-time settlement. Kinexys Digital Payments is designed to meet those demands, he said.

Launched in 2019, JPMorgan's Kinexys platform has processed over $1.5 trillion in total transaction volume to date. Average daily volume now exceeds $2 billion, with year-over-year payments volume growing tenfold, according to JPMorgan. Still, the platform represents only a fraction of the roughly $10 trillion in daily transactions handled by the bank's broader payments division.

The Kinexys suite includes four main components: Kinexys Digital Payments, a blockchain-based deposit and payments rail; Kinexys Digital Assets, for asset tokenization; Kinexys Liink, a permissioned network for payments information; and Kinexys Labs, the unit's dedicated blockchain research arm.

Notably, Kinexys Digital Payments has also integrated with JPMorgan's foreign exchange services to enable on-chain settlement. The integration currently supports U.S. dollars, euros, and British pounds, with plans to expand to additional currencies. It allows clients to settle cross-border forex transactions around the clock, reducing settlement risk and increasing speed.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Yogita Khatri profile picture Yogita Khatri

Yogita Khatri is a senior reporter at The Block and the author of The Funding newsletter. As our longest-serving editorial member, Yogita has been instrumental in breaking numerous stories, exclusives and scoops. With over 3,000 articles to her name, Yogita is The Block's most-published and most-read author of all time. Before joining The Block, Yogita wrote for CoinDesk and The Economic Times. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her latest updates on X at @Yogita_Khatri5.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Adam James at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Yogita Khatri