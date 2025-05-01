Privacy-focused blockchain developer Aztec Network has launched a public testnet for its Ethereum-based Layer 2 network, opening access to all developers.

Aztec's L2 aims to provide programmable privacy for decentralized applications (dApps) while preserving Ethereum’s inherent transparency. The public testnet launched after more than 100 sequences were successfully deployed on DevNet and ProverNet, according to a company release. Aztec is now planning to launch its privacy-focused L2 on mainnet sometime in the near future.

"We currently view blockchain privacy as all-or-nothing, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Aztec Network Co-Founder Zac Williamson in a Thursday statement. "Developers can use Aztec to build dApps with privacy features that seamlessly blend with Ethereum’s existing infrastructure, and they won’t need to struggle implementing complex cryptography."

Aztec's Layer 2 is the third project the firm has focused on developing since its founding eight years ago. Aztec first focused on a privacy-focused network called Aztec 1 and then moved on to a private zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup chain called Aztec Connect. Aztec Network sunset Connect in March 2023 to focus on a privacy-focused Layer 2, The Block previously reported.

However, Aztec developers have built other privacy-focused tools during this time as well. On April 15, they released an anonymous messaging platform called StealthNote to let corporate whistleblowers show they can access company emails without revealing sensitive information.

Aztec Network previously raised $100 million in Series B financing led by a16z crypto in December 2022.

"We first invested in Aztec in 2022 because we shared its vision for making privacy programmable and accessible for any crypto developer,” said Ali Yahya, General Partner at a16z crypto, in a statement. "Privacy is essential for blockchains to gain widespread adoption, enabling many new possibilities for crypto applications in financial services, gaming, identity, AI, and much more. Aztec’s testnet launch is a significant step towards building that future."