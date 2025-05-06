Consensus 2025 brings Crypto’s Most Influential Event to Toronto

About Consensus 2025

CoinDesk, a trusted media, events, indices, and data platform for the global crypto economy, is bringing their flagship event, Consensus, to Canada for the first time. As the world's longest-running and most prestigious crypto and blockchain gathering, Consensus will be bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, offering discussions on key topics such as digital assets, DeFi, Web3, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

This May 14-16 in Toronto, Consensus is set to welcome 6,800+ companies across the digital assets space, 400+ startups, 200+ sponsors, and attendees from over 100 countries. This year's flagship event will also feature a series of dynamic stages, CoinDesk PitchFest (a live competition showcasing the most promising early-stage Web3 startups) and North America's largest in-person blockchain hackathon, along with hundreds of curated side events and unrivaled networking opportunities.

Toronto was pinpointed as the host country for the world-leading conference due to its position as North America's third-largest tech ecosystem and second-largest financial hub. Adding to its appeal is its rich crypto heritage; Toronto is also the birthplace of Ethereum and home to the world's first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Eric Trump & Bitcoin Mining Take Center Stage



Eric Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's second son, is set to headline this year’s Consensus to discuss his vision to reshape bitcoin mining in the United States. Trump will debut the first public appearance for American Bitcoin, his new venture formed with Hut 8 where he serves as Chief Strategy Officer.

"The launch of American Bitcoin represents a transformative moment for Bitcoin mining in North America," said Trump in a statement. “I am so proud to finally unveil our bold vision for this initiative, which we believe will become the world’s largest and most efficient pure-play Bitcoin miner."

In addition to his Main Stage appearance, Eric Trump will also be participating in the inaugural Consensus Bitcoin Mining Summit presented by Bitfarms. This summit will feature speakers who will cover the latest developments in Bitcoin mining and how it fits into the global energy landscape, deep dives into how Bitcoin’s network is secured, and evolving regulations and BTC L2 innovations.

North America’s Largest Blockchain Hackathon

For the fourth consecutive year, Consensus is partnering with EasyA to host a multichain hackathon, inviting developers to attract investors while breaking records at what will be North America’s largest in-person blockchain hackathon to date.

With support from leading developer sponsors, hackathon contestants will build and pitch projects in the following tracks to secure cash prizes:

Stellar Development Foundation : Web3 UX Doesn’t Have to suck. Prove it

Aptos: Reimagine how money and value move

Forte: Build an EVM-compatible dApp that centers around RWAs, stablecoins, and distribution frameworks

At their last collaborative hackathon in Hong Kong, organizations including Ripple, Aptos, and Polkadot awarded innovative projects like ProfitX, an AI-powered portfolio manager, and Xeno, a tap-to-pay solution. Some notable alumni have secured over $10M in funding from top VCs like a16z and joined prestigious accelerators such as Y Combinator and Draper University.



CoinDesk PitchFest: A Launchpad for Disruption

CoinDesk PitchFest showcases the best up-and-coming, early-stage Web3 companies in a live, onstage pitching battle. Held on the Consensus Builders Stage, this dynamic competition empowers startups to gain visibility and secure funding from top investors and venture capitalists, offering opportunities to form strategic partnerships and scale their businesses.

It’s not just grand prize winners who have gone on to see success, but many finalists for CoinDesk PitchFest have gone on to close funding rounds for multi-million dollar deals:

$10 Million: Rise, Hybrid Payments Platform, Winner 2023

$10 Million: Metagood, Digital Assets Platform, Finalist 2023

$7 Million: Nodepay, Decentralized AI Ecosystem, Finalist 2024

$8 Million: Zivoe, Real World Asset Protocol, Finalist 2024

Unparalleled Programming & Networking Opportunities

Since their first event in 2012 invited Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, Consensus has consistently welcomed key leaders to its stage. With the next Consensus being the first held in Canada, CoinDesk is uniting North Americans from both sides of the border with experts and executives from around the world. Together, they will discuss innovation, invention, and mass adoption as policy and politics rapidly shift the regulatory landscape and move markets worldwide.

"Consensus has long been the definitive stage for the most influential voices in digital assets, and Toronto will be no exception," said Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus. "With an unmatched roster of speakers, leading sponsors, and a global audience of decision-makers, Consensus continues to be one of the most important events for those shaping the future of this industry."

Speakers announced for Consensus 2025 include:

Kevin O’Leary - Chairman, O’Leary Ventures

David Portnoy - Founder & Chief of Content, Barstool Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski - General Manager, St. Bonaventure Basketball

Robert Hines - Executive Director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House

Adrienne A. Harris - Superintendent, New York Department of Financial Services

Sergey Nazarov - Co-Founder, Chainlink

Anthony Scaramucci - Founder, SkyBridge Capital

Charles Hoskinson - CEO & Founder, Input Output

Matt Hougan - Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management

Lindsey Einhaus - Crypto Strategy and Operations, Stripe

Ryan Rugg - Global Head of Digital Assets, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi

Smokey Bera - Co-Founder, Berachain

View the full list of speakers here.

As the industry’s longest-running event, dating back to 2012, Consensus is the only conference with the legacy and reputation to connect key players from every corner of the ecosystem. From private meeting rooms, exclusive lounges, and networking features in the event’s official app, Consensus offers a wealth of opportunities for discourse and dealmaking that define the future of the digital asset economy.

