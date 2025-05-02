Pectra release on Gnosis Chain bodes well for major Ethereum hard fork next week, says Safe's Meissner

Like in previous years, Gnosis Chain has frontrun Ethereum’s next major Pectra upgrade. And thankfully, the integration happened without a hitch, Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) co-founder Richard Meissner told The Block in an interview.

The move comes ahead of the Ethereum mainnet Pectra rollout, which is expected early next week after several delays due to unexpected complications while testing — including a configuration bug that took down the Holesky testnet.

"It worked, which provides confidence because GnosisChain is actually very, very similar, from the setup and the tech, in how Ethereum mainnet works," Meissner said. "It also has a very, very large validator set — this also provides a lot of confidence. It's nice to see it working one week ahead of the schedule."

Pectra is often referred to as Ethereum's most important upgrade since the Dencun release in 2024, which introduced an entirely new type of transaction (called blobs) to benefit the growing Layer 2 ecosystem, among other advancements.

The full Pectra release is comprised of 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) designed to improve user experience as well as network performance and functionality. Perhaps most notable is EIP-7702, which also introduces a new transaction type to enhance "account abstraction."

Account abstraction allows Ethereum wallets (a.k.a. externally owned accounts) to behave more like smart contracts that can handle tasks for users. This enables users to set complex rules for transaction validation, add "social recovery" failsafes for their assets, and delegate more of their blockchain activity.

Pectra will also include other changes, like boosting the amount of ETH that validators can stake to 2,048 ETH from 32 ETH and doubling L2 data blobs to six per block. It will also enable users to make gas payments in tokens other than ETH, like USDC or DAI.

Gnosis testing environment

Most of these improvements are represented in Gnosis’ version of the upgrade, barring the new blob schedule, the team wrote in an announcement. However, there are some unique characteristics, like bumping the validator staking cap from 1 GNO to 64 GNO.

Gnosis Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain closely aligned with Ethereum. Launched in 2018 as xDai Chain, it has frequently played a role in Ethereum hard fork testing in part due to its lower staking requirements and validator base, which makes for cheaper stress-testing in a live environment.

"At Gnosis Chain, our goal is to be a network that accelerates the adoption of Ethereum — we prioritize being a valuable contributor to the Ethereum ecosystem," Philippe Schommers, head of infrastructure at Gnosis, said in a statement. "As we implement Pectra, we hope Ethereum gains valuable insights from our experience."

Gnosis scheduled its Pectra release for April 30, following two successful testnet implementations in March on Gnosis’s Chiado testnet and Ethereum’s new Hoodi testnet. Ethereum will launch its own Pectra upgrade on May 7.

Previous errors

Hoodi came out of conversations of launching a "shadow fork" of the borked Holesky testnet, which failed to process transactions for approximately two weeks after a failed Pectra test. This came a few weeks after a messy Sepolia testnet release, which saw some execution layer clients fail to process transactions.

Ethereum Foundation researchers have stressed that both failures were not directly related to the Pectra upgrade itself but rather quirks in the testing process. However, Meissner notes a live testing environment like Gnosis is a good indication that Pectra will ultimately perform.

"I have not seen any bigger outages on GnosisChain. All the tools Safe uses on Gnosis Chain keep working and stable," Meissner said. "It's a very similar setup to Ethereum mainnet — it will work there too without any hiccups. If something goes wrong on GnosisChain, that would have been a good signal to double-check what is happening there."