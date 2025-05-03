AdTech firm Thumzup seeks $200 million to 100x size of bitcoin treasury

The Block • May 3, 2025, 3:52PM EDT
The Block Marco Damm

Quick Take

  • AdTech firm Thumzup, which began accumulating bitcoin at the start of the year as a treasury asset, is offering up to $200 million to investors to buy more bitcoin. 
  • The Strategy-inspired play has recently been copied by a variety of other companies, seeking to hold several different assets. 
  • The publicly-listed company trades on Nasdaq at a market capitalization of around $48.5 million. 

AdTech company Thumzup Media Corporation is seeking to bolster the size of its bitcoin treasury by a factor of over 100, a new SEC filing shows. 

Thumzup, which currently holds about $1.8 million worth of bitcoin, is offering $200 million in stock, warrants, and other units to investors to boost the size of its bitcoin treasury, mirroring similar Strategy-inspired plays that have been gaining popularity in recent weeks. The proceeds of the sales may also be used for general corporate purposes. 

The company, which connects social media influencers with advertisers, began acquiring bitcoin at the start of the year, according to the filing. It currently holds 19.106 BTC. "As an operating business, we have primarily utilized proceeds from the financing in conjunction with our listing on Nasdaq in October 2024 to purchase bitcoin," the filing states. Thumzup's bitcoin is custodied by Coinbase. 

The company recently announced 900 advertisers had joined its platform, in a press release that did not mention the company's treasury strategy. 

The firm, which trades as TZUP on Nasdaq with a current market capitalization around $48.5 million, is up nearly 50% year-to-date, the period during which it has been acquiring bitcoin. "The next Strategy?" Strategy head Michael Saylor wrote on X, in response to the news

While TZUP chases bitcoin, DeFi Development Corporation, formerly known as Janover, has been stocking up on Solana, while Japanese firm Metaplanet looks to establish a U.S. subsidiary to fund further bitcoin purchases

TZUP is up about 0.6% in after-hours trading, according to Yahoo! Finance data. 


