Trish Turner takes over IRS crypto unit as two former leaders depart: Bloomberg Tax

Policy • May 6, 2025
UPDATED: May 6, 2025, 4:11AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Trish Turner, a longtime IRS official, has been appointed to lead the agency’s crypto unit.
  • Her appointment follows the exit of Sulolit Mukherjee and Seth Wilks, who co-led the unit for a little over a year.

The Internal Revenue Service's digital assets unit, responsible for overseeing crypto taxation and enforcement, has undergone a leadership change.

Trish Turner, a veteran IRS official with over two decades of service, has assumed unit leadership, according to Bloomberg Tax.

Before this role, Turner served as a senior advisor within the unit. Her appointment follows the departure of two private-sector leaders, Sulolit "Raj" Mukherjee and Seth Wilks, who previously co-led the Office of Digital Assets. Mukherjee was the executive director of compliance and implementation, while Wilks was the executive director of digital asset strategy and development. Both served for slightly over a year, with Mukherjee confirming his departure to Bloomberg Tax and Wilks announcing his exit via LinkedIn.

Turner's appointment as head of the IRS digital assets unit comes amid a critical period of evolving political dynamics. The second Trump administration, which began in early 2025, has adopted a pro-crypto stance, diverging from the regulatory policies of the Biden administration.

President Trump has taken several steps to signal this shift, including signing an executive order in January to create a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing new regulations and establishing a U.S. crypto reserve. Last month, he also signed a resolution to repeal a controversial crypto tax rule finalized toward the end of the Biden administration.

As a result, the administration's crypto-friendly stance could lead to a more supportive environment, prompting adjustments in IRS policies to balance enforcement with the crypto industry's growth. This may also influence the agency's approach, including potential changes to enforcement and reporting requirements.


Vishal Chawla

