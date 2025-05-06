Florida indefinitely postpones two strategic bitcoin reserve bills

Regulation • May 6, 2025, 3:16AM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • Florida’s House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 were “indefinitely postponed and withdrawn from consideration,” according to the state legislature’s website.
  • The two bills would have authorized investments in bitcoin from certain public funds in the state.

Florida has postponed two bills that would have allowed investment in bitcoin from certain public funds in the state.

According to the state legislature's website, on May 3, House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 were "indefinitely postponed and withdrawn from consideration. " 

HB 487, filed in February, aimed to authorize the state's chief financial officer to invest certain public funds in bitcoin. SB 550, also introduced in February, proposed similar measures.

"The legislature adjourned its 2025 session on May 2, without passage of the bills," Bitcoin Laws, a bitcoin legislation researcher, said in a post on X on Monday.

With the withdrawal of the two bills, Florida appears to have stepped back from efforts to authorize state-level crypto asset investment legislation. Arizona’s SB 1374 and New Hampshire’s HB 302 have made the most progress among similar bills nationwide, according to data from Bitcoin Laws.

Last week, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed SB 1025, a bill that would have allowed the state's treasurer and retirement systems to invest up to 10% of their funds in crypto such as bitcoin.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

AUTHOR

Timmy Shen profile picture Timmy Shen

Timmy Shen is an Asia editor for The Block. Previously, he wrote about crypto and Web3 for Forkast.News from Taiwan after spending more than three years in Beijing covering finance, entertainment business and current affairs at Caixin Global and Chinese tech at TechNode. His China-related reporting has also appeared in The Guardian. When he's not chasing headlines, you'll find him savoring hot pot and shabu shabu in a Taipei local haunt. Timmy holds an MS degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Send tips to [email protected] or get in touch on X/Telegram @timmyhmshen.

See More
Connect on

Editor

To contact the editor of this story: Vishal Chawla at [email protected]

WHO WE ARE

The Block is a news provider that strives to be the first and final word on digital assets news, research, and data.

+ Follow us on Google News
Connect with the block on

More by Timmy Shen