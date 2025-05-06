Florida indefinitely postpones two strategic bitcoin reserve bills

Florida has postponed two bills that would have allowed investment in bitcoin from certain public funds in the state.

According to the state legislature's website, on May 3, House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 were "indefinitely postponed and withdrawn from consideration. "

HB 487, filed in February, aimed to authorize the state's chief financial officer to invest certain public funds in bitcoin. SB 550, also introduced in February, proposed similar measures.

"The legislature adjourned its 2025 session on May 2, without passage of the bills," Bitcoin Laws, a bitcoin legislation researcher, said in a post on X on Monday.

With the withdrawal of the two bills, Florida appears to have stepped back from efforts to authorize state-level crypto asset investment legislation. Arizona’s SB 1374 and New Hampshire’s HB 302 have made the most progress among similar bills nationwide, according to data from Bitcoin Laws.

Last week, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed SB 1025, a bill that would have allowed the state's treasurer and retirement systems to invest up to 10% of their funds in crypto such as bitcoin.