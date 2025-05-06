IntoTheBlock and Trident merge to create institutional DeFi platform Sentora with $25 million in Series A funding

Institutional DeFi solutions provider IntoTheBlock and digital assets financial services firm Trident Digital announced a merger on Tuesday to form Sentora.

Sentora has secured $25 million in Series A funding at launch, led by New Form Capital, to build an institutional DeFi platform combining analytics, risk management and financial services. Joint Effects and Tribe Capital also participated in the round alongside strategic ecosystem investors including Ripple, Curved Ventures, Flare and Bankai Ventures, according to a statement shared with The Block.

While institutional interest in DeFi yields has grown, regulatory and operational risks have created barriers to entry. Sentora said it aims to close that gap, offering compliant, consolidated access to DeFi markets as a single entry point for funds, treasuries and institutional investors.

Sentora will offer institutional-grade curated access to DeFi yield strategies and real-time risk management tools. It also plans to provide tailored tokenization, lending and hedging solutions for treasuries and funds, while supporting long-term ecosystem growth through strategic partnerships and capital deployment.

“At Sentora, we believe that DeFi is the future of finance, but that future must be built with the needs of institutions in mind," Sentora CEO, Trident co-founder, and former Head of Risk at Coinbase, Anthony DeMartino, said. "Through our strategic partnerships with industry leaders, we are developing a suite of products that address the key blockers preventing institutional adoption of DeFi."

"Institutional capital won’t move into DeFi without strong risk management and compliance frameworks. Sentora provides both — without sacrificing performance," New Form Capital founder and General Partner Alex Marinier added.

'The future of finance is decentralized — but not disorganized'

The merger combines over $3 billion in DeFi capital deployments powered by IntoTheBlock's technology with major liquidity programs structured by Trident for projects including Aave, Sei and Paxos. Unlike "many institutional DeFi startups," Sentora claims to deliver a practical, finance-driven toolkit — not just dashboards and whitepapers.

"By uniting DeFi expertise with deep knowledge of financial markets and risk management, we're giving institutions the confidence to deploy capital in decentralized markets," Sentora co-founder and CTO and IntoTheBlock co-founder Jesús Rodríguez said. "The future of finance is decentralized — but not disorganized," DeMartino added. "We're building the infrastructure that provides institutions confidence to operate at scale."

With its Series A funding in place, Sentora plans to fast-track its technology roadmap, expand its global partnerships and advance its institutional DeFi solutions.