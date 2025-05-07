Ethereum developers activate Pectra upgrade with 11 changes to improve UX, validator ops and Layer 2 scaling

Ethereum developers have activated Pectra on the mainnet, the network’s most important upgrade since the 2022 Merge.

Activated at epoch 364032 around 6:05 a.m. ET, the Pectra upgrade is Ethereum’s largest-ever update by EIP count. It includes code changes that improve staking efficiency, user experience, validator operations, and Layer 2 scalability.

It was deployed after rigorous testing on the Holesky, Sepolia, and Hoodi testnets, which initially faced configuration hiccups. Despite challenges on the testnets, including validator misconfigurations on Holesky, the Hoodi testnet deployment in March 2025 paved the way for today’s launch.

Pectra builds on the Dencun upgrade of March 2024, which introduced proto-danksharding via EIP-4844. With 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), Pectra addresses key bottlenecks in the network. The upgrade’s objectives are threefold: fix network inefficiencies, enhance user experience, and lay the groundwork for future upgrades like Fusaka, which will introduce Verkle Trees and PeerDAS for further network scaling.

Here are the key EIPs in Pectra and their impact.

EIP-7702: Account abstraction

Authored with input from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, EIP-7702 — included in Pectra — enables user wallets to temporarily execute smart contract logic, a step toward full account abstraction. This EIP allows wallets to support features such as letting third parties, like dApps, cover gas fees, enabling “freemium” models where users can interact without ETH.

Users can also combine multiple actions, such as token approvals and swaps, into one transaction, which is expected to reduce gas costs and user friction.

Finally, account abstraction is expected to enable features like social recovery, allowing users to restore lost keys via trusted contacts.

EIP-7251: Staking with higher validator limits

EIP-7251 increases the maximum effective validator balance from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH, allowing for reward compounding and validator consolidation.

Previously, stakers with more than 32 ETH had to split stakes across multiple validators, creating operational complexity. Large operators can now merge multiple 32 ETH validators into one, reducing network bandwidth demands. Solo and institutional validators will have fewer nodes to manage, lowering hardware and maintenance costs.

However, critics warn that EIP-7251 may increase centralization, as wealthier stakers or pools could dominate.

EIP-7691: Doubling blob throughput for Layer 2 scalability

Building on Dencun’s proto-danksharding, EIP-7691 increases blob throughput from 3 (target) and 6 (max) to 6 and 9 per block, respectively.

Blobs — temporary data stores for Layer 2 rollups — reduce L1 fees for rollups like Arbitrum and Optimism by 10–100x. This EIP may boost rollup efficiency, resulting in more blobs, which can mean lower transaction fees and faster processing for Layer 2 users.

It also allows rollup developers to scale dApps more cost-effectively, which is important as Layer 2 TVL grows.

EIP-7002: Allowing stakers execution layer control

Pectra’s EIP-7002 allows validator exits and withdrawals on the mainnet to be triggered from the execution layer, reducing reliance on validator operators’ active keys, which are vulnerable as “hot” keys.

Ethereum’s architecture splits responsibilities between the consensus and execution layers, as well as the operational requirements for validator keys. The consensus layer handles Ethereum’s proof-of-stake mechanism, where validators propose and attest to blocks. Validators must continuously sign data to avoid penalties or slashing for misbehavior (e.g., double-signing). Signing keys are typically held on a validator client running on a server or cloud, often connected to the internet, increasing exposure to attacks.

In Pectra, EIP-7002 enables withdrawal credentials to initiate validator exits, bypassing the need for the consensus layer’s active key. The execution layer handles transactions, smart contracts, and account balances.

EIP-2935: Saving historical block hashes in state

EIP-2935 modifies Ethereum’s execution layer to store historical block hashes in the state, rather than relying on transient memory or external queries, making them accessible via a new smart contract at address 0xff…2935.

This enables trustless access to recent block hashes (up to 8,192 blocks or about 36 hours) for smart contracts, supporting applications such as decentralized oracles, cross-layer communication, and historical data verification without relying on centralized providers.

EIP-6110: Faster validator onboarding

EIP-6110 moves validator deposit processing to the execution layer, reducing activation time from roughly 12 hours to about 13 minutes.

This streamlines onboarding for new validators, thereby supporting participation and reducing delays for staking firms.

Other EIPs

Several other EIPs have been introduced in Pectra. EIP-7623 raises calldata costs to incentivize blob usage, optimizing data storage for Layer 2 rollups.

EIP-2537 introduces precompiles, reducing gas costs for cryptographic verifications.

EIP-7685 establishes a framework for execution layer requests, simplifying validator deposits and exits.

EIP-7549 streamlines validator operations and improves consensus layer efficiency.

Finally, EIP-7840 adds blob base fee schedules to help stabilize fees for Layer 2 users.