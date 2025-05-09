Zerebro's Jeffy Yu allegedly found alive at parents' house after apparent staged death sparked $100 million memecoin surge: report

Jeffy Yu, co-founder of the relatively obscure AI-driven memecoin project Zerebro, was reportedly found alive at his parents' house just days after his apparently staged death, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Standing outside a two-story home in the San Francisco neighborhood of Crocker-Amazon, Yu appeared agitated and stunned that routine internet searches had led one of the local news outlets' reporters to his discovery, it said.

"I've been doxxed. I've been harassed. If you can find me, other people can find me," he reportedly said. "Now I have to move my parents out of here this week."

The 22-year-old Yu appeared to livestream his suicide on the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun last weekend. A glowing obituary then appeared online in the San Francisco Chronicle, submitted via the partially automated publishing platform Legacy.com. It described Yu as "a visionary artist, technologist, and cultural force," and praised him as "a tech prodigy from an early age." A supposedly automated message was released the same day, stating, "If you're reading this, it's because my 72 hour deadman’s switch triggered so I'm not here, at least physically."

Yu went on to describe his "final art piece," and "an eternal grave in cyberspace" — a "legacoin" (legacy coin) called LLJEFFY.

"Not an investment. Not a security. No promises, no returns, no management efforts. No advertising, no speculation. Nothing but voluntary action. It's the opposite of a security," he wrote. "It's where I took money I made, bought tokens, and burned them (relatives are sent instructions and funds when DMS is activated)." Yu had previously written a manifesto on the concept of "legacoins."

Doubts raised amid memecoin surge

The Solana-based LLJEFFY memecoin surged to a market cap of around $105 million at one point on Tuesday, according to DEX Screener.

However, doubts had already been raised by onchain sleuths as data posted by analytics platform Bubblemaps appeared to show wallets tied to Yu transferring as much as $1.4 million in crypto following his alleged death. The activity fueled accusations across social media that Yu had staged an elaborate exit strategy to liquidate his assets, and the LLJEFFY memecoin collapsed by over 98%.

Furthermore, local coroners' offices also said that nobody with the surname Yu had died in the area during the period, Decrypt reported. The obituary and Pump.fun video were also subsequently removed, though excerpts are still circulating within the crypto community. Many viewers had expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the video, and a purported letter from Yu allegedly admitted to staging his death. Yu's X account has been deleted.

Wearing a T-shirt, shorts, flip-flops, and wire-rimmed glasses, Yu reportedly refused to comment on the livestream, memecoin, or any potential financial gains tied to it.

"You can see the PTSD in my eyes, right?" he said to the San Francisco Standard reporter before telling them to leave.

The Block reached out to Jeffy Yu's public contact details for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7.