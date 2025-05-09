Vice President Vance to speak at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas

Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, NV, according to an announcement on Friday. This comes about a year after President Donald Trump spoke at BTC Inc.’s annual conference — billed as “the world’s largest Bitcoin gathering — held last year, in Nashville, TN, while on the campaign trail.

Vance’s keynote address “will be delivered to tens of thousands of attendees at The Venetian Las Vegas in the programming track of the conference called ‘Code + Country’ and streamed globally via Bitcoin Magazine’s channels,” according to the announcement. The address is expected to focus on “innovation, financial sovereignty, and how Bitcoin fits into a more resilient American future.”

Trump, once a crypto critic, garnered attention for his selection of Vance to serve as his running mate and second-in-command. Vance is a former venture capitalist who has long been interested in revitalizing American dynamism. During his time as a Senator for Ohio, Vance “took a clear stand against regulatory overreach and pushed to redefine how the U.S. government interacts with open-source money,” the conference organizers noted.

According to previously filed financial disclosures, Vance, at least before taking office, held up to $500,000 worth of bitcoin.

Bitcoin 2025, scheduled for May 27-29, will also feature appearances from government officials and MAGA-world representatives, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks, and White House Executive Director Bo Hines, as well as several high-profile Bitcoin company founders. Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are also due to speak.