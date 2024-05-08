The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$62,160.50 0.10%
ETHUSD
$2,995.07 0.09%
LTCUSD
$81.62 0.07%
SOLUSD
$144.02 0.07%
Connect with Emin Gün Sirer

More People

Luuk Strijers

COO, Deribit

Mike Belshe

Cofounder & CEO, BitGo

Emin Gün Sirer

CEO, Ava Labs

Emin Gün Sirer, is Co-founder and CEO at Ava Labs. Previously, he was a Professor of Computer Science at Cornell University, where his research focused on operating systems, networking, and distributed systems. He is well-known for having implemented the first currency that used Proof-of-Work (PoW) to mint coins, as well as his research on selfish mining, characterizing the scale and centralization of existing cryptocurrencies, and having proposed the leading protocols for on-chain and off-chain scaling. He is the Co Director of the Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Smart Contracts (IC3), which aims to move blockchain-based applications from whiteboards and

Upcoming Events

Emin Gün Sirer IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights