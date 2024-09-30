Jerry Brito is one of the founders of Coin Center, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He served as the executive director of Coin Center but announced that he would be stepping down at the end of 2024. Despite stepping down, Brito will remain on the organization's board of directors and continue to advise the team.

During his tenure, Coin Center has been involved in several legal and policy issues related to cryptocurrency in Washington, including a legal fight with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department over the sanctioning of the transaction mixer Tornado Cash.

Before his tenure at Coin Center, Jerry Brito was a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where his research concentrated on technology policy. He has also contributed as an adjunct professor of law at George Mason University, where he taught courses related to internet law and policy.

Throughout his career, Brito has authored and co-authored several publications on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, providing insights into their economic and legal implications. His expertise and contributions to the field are often sought in discussions about the regulatory environment for digital assets.

His academic background includes a law degree from George Mason University School of Law, as well as a bachelor's degree in political science from Florida International University.