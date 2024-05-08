The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$62,160.50 0.10%
ETHUSD
$2,995.07 0.09%
LTCUSD
$81.62 0.07%
SOLUSD
$144.02 0.07%
Connect with Kevin Sekniqi

More People

Jakob Palmstierna

CEO, GSR

Bartosz Lipinski

CEO , Cube.Exchange

Kevin Sekniqi

COO, Ava Labs

Kevin Sekniqi is the CTO at Ava Labs, where he leverages his expertise to innovate and enhance blockchain technology. His leadership is instrumental in developing Avalanche, aiming to improve the scalability and efficiency of decentralized networks.

Upcoming Events

Kevin Sekniqi IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights