Etiënne vantKruys

CEO & Founder, TRGC

Etienne VantKruys is the founder and Managing Partner of TRGC, a vanguard venture capital firm founded in 2021, distinguished by its commitment to astute research and thesis-driven investments in blockchain infrastructure. His sagacious insights have proven instrumental in guiding these ventures beyond their funding goals, navigating successful go-to-market strategies, and contributing to market capitalizations exceeding $1 billion.