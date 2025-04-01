Tyler Winklevoss is the co-founder and CEO of Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange. Along with his twin brother, Cameron, Tyler was an early advocate of Bitcoin and claimed to own 1% of the total Bitcoin supply as far back as 2013.

The twins are also known for their legal battle with Facebook, which resulted in a settlement of $20 million in cash and $65 million in Facebook stock. Tyler, alongside his brother, is involved in various cryptocurrency and blockchain-related activities, including investing in Bitcoin and other ventures.

Recently, Tyler Winklevoss has been involved in political donations, notably donating $1 million worth of Bitcoin to former U.S. President Donald Trump.