Cameron Winklevoss is the co-founder and president of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, which he established with his twin brother, Tyler Winklevoss, in 2014. Apart from his role at Gemini, Cameron is also a co-founder and principal of Winklevoss Capital, a family office. He has been a prominent advocate of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies since 2013, when he and his brother claimed to own 1% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Cameron Winklevoss is known for his involvement in the legal battle with Facebook, alongside his brother, regarding the social media site ConnectU, which they co-founded. This legal dispute resulted in a settlement of $20 million in cash and $65 million in Facebook stock.

In recent years, Cameron and his brother have been actively involved in the cryptocurrency industry, making significant investments and donations, such as a $2 million Bitcoin donation to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Additionally, they have faced ongoing legal and business challenges, including disputes with Barry Silbert, the CEO of Digital Currency Group, and issues related to the financial dealings of Genesis Global Capital.